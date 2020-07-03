E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jailed this week: A twisted fantasist with a strangulation obsession and a man who drove at an officer

PUBLISHED: 07:29 04 July 2020

Daniel Howes kept a list of women he intended to strangle, including his probation officer, previous solicitor, his aunt and mother Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Here we take a look at the sentences handed out to three criminals in Suffolk over the last seven days.

Man who drove at police officer in Ipswich is jailed

Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months after he drove at a police officer in a desperate bid to escape arrest.

The 21-year-old was due to be sentenced for driving while disqualified on the morning he accelerated towards an officer who had reason to pull him over in Grimwade Street.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance before magistrates in Ipswich the following day.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Plummer to a total of two months for the London offences and a total of 10 months for the Ipswich charges to run consecutively.

He was also banned from driving for 26 months.

Life sentence for attack by 22-year-old with strangulation obsession

Daniel Howes kept a list of women he intended to strangle, including his probation officer, previous solicitor, his aunt and mother.

The twisted fantasist, sexually preoccupied by strangulation, has received a life sentence for throttling a counsellor.

The 22-year-old lied his way into the home of his victim by concocting a story about being bereaved by his mother’s made-up death.

At the end of the session, the 22-year-old’s demeanour switched from “controlled and expressionless” as he launched at the woman and dragged her to the floor, punching her repeatedly and gripping her round the throat.

Judge Levett said he represented a significant risk to the public and should receive a life sentence with a minimum term of five years before being eligible for parole.

Man jailed for wielding baseball bat with knife screwed into the end

David Armstead has been jailed for 16 months after he caused panic when he swung around a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end.

The 36-year-old wielded the adapted weapon at another man outside his flat in the early hours of Saturday, January 18, and admitted affray and possessing an offensive weapon in court.

The incident unfolded at about 2.30am on the balcony of the Queensbury House flats behind the Weavers Tap pub, in East Street, Sudbury.

The court heard Armstead had 22 previous convictions for 44 offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in May 2002.Judge Martyn Levett told Armstead: “You had this very dangerous adapted weapon, which you were swinging around.

“Onlookers felt for their own safety. They didn’t know what would happen next.”

