Bag snatcher, street drinker and thug among criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

12 September, 2020 - 06:00
Dylan Craig, 18, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, was sentenced to 48 months in a young offenders' institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A would-be bag snatcher, a fare dodger who endangered the safety of rail passengers, and a ‘disgusting thug’ who broke a policewoman’s jaw were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Dylan Craig was sent to a young offenders’ institution for 48 months after a night of violence on the streets of Stowmarket, where he punched a 56-year-old man after throwing a bottle at his car windscreen, then struck a 17-year-old girl on the leg with a machete and punched her to the head.

The 18-year-old later punched two police officers in the face leaving one with a fractured eye socket, a broken jaw and a broken tooth, and the other with a cut to his lip.

Craig, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in a public place, two assaults and criminal damage.

He also admitted damaging the windscreen of the same car and a van belonging to the same victim on an earlier date.

A 26-year-old man was jailed for six months for attempted theft in Ipswich.

Alexandru Hoitu, of Pauline Street, tried to snatch a handbag from the shoulder of a 61-year-old woman in Martin Road on Saturday, September 5.

Hoitu received 26 weeks in jail and was ordered to pay compensation to victim, who donated the £128 to charity.

A 52-year-old street drinker was jailed for assaulting a shop assistant and a police officer.

Darren Hodgson admitted common assault, assaulting an emergency worker, threatening behaviour and breaching a community protection notice banning him from drinking alcohol within a mapped area of Bury St Edmunds.

He also admitted two earlier offences of criminal damage and breaching the same notice on a previous occasion.

On August 26, Hodgson drunkenly threatened and then motioned to headbutt a Marks & Spencer employee who tried to prevent him using the self-service checkout to buy a bottle of whisky.

He was later seen drinking from a bottle of rosé wine inside the mapped area of his community protection notice.

When police attempted to arrest him for assaulting the member of staff at M&S, Hodgson became obstructive and abusive – first attempting to headbutt, and then spitting towards an officer as he was loaded into a van.

Hodgson was jailed for a total of six weeks and ordered to pay £60 in compensation for criminal damage and £50 for the common assault.

A serial rail fare dodger was jailed for endangering the safety of passengers by hanging out of a moving train.

Samuel Creed appeared at court for a string of offences, including failure to comply with previous court orders imposed to curb persistent antisocial behaviour.

The 20-year-old, of Park Road, Combs, boarded a train leaving Chelmsford without a ticket and hung the top half of his body out of the carriage on March 1 – forcing the conductor to pull the emergency brake.

In total, Creed admitted 11 counts of evading rail fares, three counts of using threatening words or behaviour and one count of endangering safety on the railway.

He was jailed for 28 days and fined £231 for evading rail fares, £100 for breaching a community protection notice, £50 for breaching conditional discharge and £50 for each of three counts of using threatening words or behaviour.

