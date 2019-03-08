Sunshine and Showers

A man with a sawn-off shotgun and two cannabis 'gardeners' were among those jailed in Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 May 2019

Daniel Muhaj and Eglant Selenica were both jailed for 20 months. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Muhaj and Eglant Selenica were both jailed for 20 months. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A drug dealer, two cannabis 'gardeners' and an Ipswich man found with a sawn-off shotgun were sentenced to a combination of nearly 11 years in prison this week.

24-year-old Daryl Warner of no fixed address has been jailed for 44 months after pleading guilty to drugs charges at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE24-year-old Daryl Warner of no fixed address has been jailed for 44 months after pleading guilty to drugs charges at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Harwich drug dealer jailed for nearly four years

Daryl Warner, a Harwich man of no fixed address, has been jailed for 44 months after he was tracked down by officers following a trail of seizures. The offences date back to January when a van was discovered containing freezer bags of cannabis, cocaine and a set of scales.

More drugs were then found at an address and using forensics police were able to identify Warner.

Find out more details about the case here.

James Logan, who sparked an armed police response after police received information that a man with a gun had gone into a house in the town, has been jailed for 44 months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYJames Logan, who sparked an armed police response after police received information that a man with a gun had gone into a house in the town, has been jailed for 44 months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man found with sawn-off shotgun in Ipswich is jailed

Police were called on Friday, September 21 by a member of the public who believed someone at a house in Allenby Road was in possession of a firearm.

James Logan was stopped by officers as he tried to enter Allenby Road and when a house, where he had been staying, was searched a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun was found in the garden.

Logan was jailed for 44 months - find out more details here.

Daniel Muhaj, 30, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.Daniel Muhaj, 30, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Illegal immigrants jailed after discovery of cannabis factory

Two illegal immigrants have each been jailed for 20 months following the discovery of a large cannabis factory.

Police raided an industrial unit in Redgrave, on Monday, March 25, after an electrician who was working in the area noticed the smell of cannabis.

Officers found more than 800 cannabis plants at the premises.

Eglant Selenica, 35, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.Eglant Selenica, 35, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Eglant Selenica, 35, and 30-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, admitted producing cannabis.

Read more here.

