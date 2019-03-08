A man with a sawn-off shotgun and two cannabis 'gardeners' were among those jailed in Suffolk this week

A drug dealer, two cannabis 'gardeners' and an Ipswich man found with a sawn-off shotgun were sentenced to a combination of nearly 11 years in prison this week.

Harwich drug dealer jailed for nearly four years

Daryl Warner, a Harwich man of no fixed address, has been jailed for 44 months after he was tracked down by officers following a trail of seizures. The offences date back to January when a van was discovered containing freezer bags of cannabis, cocaine and a set of scales.

More drugs were then found at an address and using forensics police were able to identify Warner.

Man found with sawn-off shotgun in Ipswich is jailed

Police were called on Friday, September 21 by a member of the public who believed someone at a house in Allenby Road was in possession of a firearm.

James Logan was stopped by officers as he tried to enter Allenby Road and when a house, where he had been staying, was searched a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun was found in the garden.

Illegal immigrants jailed after discovery of cannabis factory

Two illegal immigrants have each been jailed for 20 months following the discovery of a large cannabis factory.

Police raided an industrial unit in Redgrave, on Monday, March 25, after an electrician who was working in the area noticed the smell of cannabis.

Officers found more than 800 cannabis plants at the premises.

Eglant Selenica, 35, and 30-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, admitted producing cannabis.

