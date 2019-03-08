A man who stabbed his wife in the head and a county lines dealer are among those jailed

Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for stabbing his wife in the head. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A robber who was branded 'the lowest of the low', a prison absconder, and a dealer found with drugs in his buttocks have all been jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Doherty has been arrested after he went missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Andrew Doherty has been arrested after he went missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Robber who absconded from jail caught after 7 weeks on the run

Andrew Doherty has been returned to prison after going missing from Hollesley Bay and spending seven weeks on the run.

He had been missing since Friday, September 27 after he failed to attend a roll call and was last seen working in the prison gardens.

He was found by police in Colchester earlier this week.

Suffolk police warned members of the public not to approach Doherty, who was serving a sentence for five counts of robbery.

You can read more about Mr Doherty and his conviction here.

Scott Messenger, of Oxford Street, Newmarket, who has been jailed after he admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply Scott Messenger, of Oxford Street, Newmarket, who has been jailed after he admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply

Dealer found with drugs in buttocks is jailed

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of 90 wraps of heroin and cocaine has been jailed for 42 months.

Scott Messenger, 29, gave police a false name and when he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre he was found to have a bag containing the drugs hidden between his buttocks during a strip search.

He admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing a police officer.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from driving for 39 months.

Read more here.

Robert Duke, 36 and Kyle Haggerty, 27 were jailed for a total of 16 years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Robert Duke, 36 and Kyle Haggerty, 27 were jailed for a total of 16 years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Robbers who mugged woman in her 80s branded the 'lowest of the low'

Robert Duke, 36 and Kyle Haggerty, 27 were jailed for a total of 16 years after they mugged an 82-year-old woman shortly after she withdrew £200 from a Bury St Edmunds post office.

Both men denied robbing the woman of her handbag, cash, bankcard and personal items - but were both unanimously found guilty by a jury after a week long trial.

Sentencing the men Judge Emma Peters described the robbery as "wicked, cruel, callous, greedy and nasty".

In a statement read to the court the victim said she was now too scared to leave her home as a result of the robbery.

Read more about their individual sentences and the court case here.

Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for eight years and eight months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for eight years and eight months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for stabbing wife after row over flat tyre

39-year-old Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for eight years and eight months after he stabbed his wife in the head during a row.

During the row Hartley had pinned his wife down on a sofa and used a multi-tool to stab her head repeatedly.

Mrs Hartley was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with injuries including puncture wounds to her lip, forehead, ear and to the back of her neck.

The couple had been married for 13 years.

Find out more about the incident here.

Adam Hudson has been jailed for five years. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Adam Hudson has been jailed for five years. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man jailed for sexual assault on girl under 13

A man has been jailed for five years for three charges of sexual assault on a young girl, aged under 13.

Adam Hudson, 35, of Pondfield Road, Colchester, received five years for one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching on Monday, November 11.

Hudson also received a further two year long sentences which will run concurrently with the five year sentence for two further counts of assault.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Find out more about how the arrest came about here.