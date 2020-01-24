Jailed in Suffolk: PC World fraudster and brothers who sold illegal firearms

Guzzy Lee and Kevin Lee have been jailed for a combination of 24 years for selling illegal firearms to criminals. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Find out who has been sentenced to time in prison over the last seven days.

Tavia Jeffrey, who has been jailed for a year after being found guilty of conning PC World of £5,000. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Tavia Jeffrey, who has been jailed for a year after being found guilty of conning PC World of £5,000. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Convicted fraudster conned PC World out of £5,000

On two consecutive days during her first week at PC World, con artist Tavia Jeffrey put purchases for gift cards and computers made by two unknown men through a till but didn't put any money in it.

Each transaction was for around £2,500 and the fraud was discovered when CCTV footage was checked after a discrepancy was found in the store's takings.

Jeffrey, 34, of Thames Road, Grantham, admitted two offences of fraud and was jailed for 12 months.

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts and now his prison sentence has been extended. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts and now his prison sentence has been extended. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Absent minded pub goer 'forgot' he was carrying knuckle duster in pocket

A jailed shoplifter's stay in prison has been extended after he emerged from his cell to admit taking a knuckle duster to an Ipswich pub.

Three days before Ben Forbes, 27, was expected to walk away from Norwich Prison, he appeared on video link to admit possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was jailed in November 2019 after clocking up 11 thefts and assaulting a member of staff who stood in his way.

Erick Issak, 26, and his father Serjeg, 49, have been jailed Picture: HOME OFFICE/ UK BORDER FORCE Erick Issak, 26, and his father Serjeg, 49, have been jailed Picture: HOME OFFICE/ UK BORDER FORCE

Father and son jailed for trying to smuggle immigrants through port

Erick Issak, 26, and his father Serjeg, 49, have both been jailed for three years after trying to smuggle seven illegal immigrants into the UK through Harwich in a van.

Immigration officers discovered the human cargo when the rented van, which was carrying insulation boards and had sailed to Harwich from the Hook of Holland, was X-rayed at the port.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said the four males and three females were Afghan nationals and included a couple with their two teenage sons.

Guzzy Lee and Kevin Lee Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Guzzy Lee and Kevin Lee Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two brothers jailed for selling illegal firearms to criminals

Kevin Lee, 30, and Guzzy Lee, 34, have been jailed for a combination of 24 years for running a "professional enterprise" where they sold illegal firearms to criminals.

The brothers were involved in selling working "lethal weapons" and used Whatsapp to arrange transaction meetings, heard Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Pugh sentenced Guzzy Lee to a total of 13 years and six months and Kevin Lee was jailed for a total of 10 years and six months.

Bradley Ashdown, who has been jailed for eight months for breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Bradley Ashdown, who has been jailed for eight months for breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for missing unpaid work appointments

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for eight months after breaching his suspended sentence by failing to turn up for 12 unpaid work appointments.

Ashdown was handed a nine-month sentence on August 22 last year, suspended for 18 months, for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis.

He was also sentenced to 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard how Ashdown admitted a previous breach on November 7 last year, and was given an extra 10 hours of unpaid work and warned by Judge Emma Peters that this was his last chance.

However, Ashdown then missed unpaid work appointments on November 30 and December 1, December 7-8, December 14-15, December 21-22, December 28-29 and January 4-5.

