Jailed in Suffolk: Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl among those sent to prison

Peter Wilkie was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

A man who said he sexually assaulted a schoolgirl because he wasn’t getting sex from his wife and a man who flouted a court order banning him from contacting his ex-partner were jailed this week.

Ipswich Crown Court

Peter Wilkie, of Meadow Road, Barrow, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in August last year.

Jailing Wilkie for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Judge Rupert Overbury described what he did as “appalling”.

He said that when the offence came to light Wilkie told his wife: “If I’m not getting it from you I’ll have to get it from somewhere else.”

“One can only hope that because she was so young time will heal and will erase the memory of that awful event,” said Judge Overbury.

He described Wilkie’s claim that the girl had an itch as “rubbish.”

He said that Wilkie had led a solitary life after neighbours and the community he lived in had found out about the offence.

In addition to being jailed he was made the subject of a lifelong sexual harm prevention order banning him from having any contact with girls under the age of 16.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Ricky Nunn was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Man flouted court order banning him from contacting ex-partner

A Suffolk man who persistently flouted a court order banning him from contacting his former partner has been jailed for 26 months.

Sentencing Ricky Nunn, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “You simply don’t understand she doesn’t want a relationship with you anymore. You don’t understand the meaning of “no”.

“She isn’t interested in you any more because you are violent and aggressive towards her and the sooner you get that into your head the better,” he added.

Zander Goss, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, said Nunn had breached a restraining order made last year six times between February and May this year.

The breaches included sending Naomi Mayes a message asking if he could stay at her house because he had nowhere to live, asking her mother to pass messages on to her, sending her emails and WhatsApp messages, going to her house and asking her grandmother to give an Easter Egg to her.

On May 17, Miss Mayes called 999 claiming Nunn had assaulted her after he questioned her about a beer bottle he had seen in her home and refused to leave when she asked him to.

Mr Ross said no charge had been brought in relation to the alleged assault.

Nunn, 32, of Newmarket Road, Cowlinge, admitted six breaches of a restraining order and breach of a suspended sentence order imposed for an earlier breach of the restraining order.

In addition to jailing Nunn, Judge Overbury made a restraining order banning from contacting Miss Mayes for ten years.

Lynne Shirley, for Nunn who appeared via a prison video link, said he had been in custody since May and had to spend 23 hours a day in his cell because of Covid restrictions.

She said Nunn wished to apologise to Miss Mayes and the court for his behaviour and he now had no desire to rekindle the relationship with her.

Miss Shirley said that Miss Mayes had engaged with Nunn on occasions during the restraining order and towards the end had done it to keep the peace.

She said at one time Miss Mayes had wanted the court order lifted. “It doesn’t excuse his behaviour and if there is a court order he cannot contact her,” said Miss Shirley.

She said that the time Nunn had spent in custody was his first experience of prison and he wasn’t enjoying it.