Taxi driver who drove more than four times over the limit is among those jailed this week

Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A Bury St Edmunds taxi driver is currently behind bars after he was found with a breath test reading so high it fell into the most serious category of sentencing guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob Greggs in Ipswich's Whitehouse Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob Greggs in Ipswich's Whitehouse Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 34-year-old who tried to rob a Greggs store knife point was jailed for two years and four months. Jonathan Bird, of Waterford Road in Ipswich, attempted to rob the Whitehouse Road branch of Greggs. He walked straight to the till and pulled out a knife from his pocket before demanding cash from a woman behind the counter. The brave employee refused but Bird then tried to reach over the counter. While she and another staff member raised the alarm, Bird vanished without taking any money. Read more here.

Mark Taylor, of no fixed abode, has been jailed following a burglary in Lowestoft last year. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Mark Taylor, of no fixed abode, has been jailed following a burglary in Lowestoft last year. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A man who stole jewellery and several electrical items has been jailed for more than three years. Mark Taylor, who is 47, was given a sentence of three years and three months after he pleaded guilty to a burglary at a property. DI Matt Adams, from Lowestoft CID, said: “The victim was left very distressed when she returned home to find her home ransacked.” The full details are here.

Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Promise Moyo, of Richard Walker Close in Bury St Edmunds, was found behind the wheel of his car despite being more than four times over the legal limit. The 46-year-old was also caught with an alcoholic drink in his car. A police inspector was shocked by the level of alcohol in Moyo’s system when officers stopped him following a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the manner of his driving. A police report suggested the cabbie had been en route to collect children from a school, but Moyo disputed the account, insisting he travelled to Asda for groceries after drinking heavily at home. Moyo was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for three years on release. Read the full story here.