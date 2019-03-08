Jailed in Suffolk: A man who abducted a teen from Centre Parcs and sexually assaulted her

Five criminals were put behind bars in Suffolk this week - including a woman involved in a violent robbery, a teen abductor, and a renowned artist who downloaded indecent images of children.

1. Woman involved in fraud and violent robbery jailed for 12 years

A 30-year-old woman who stood by and watched while two men armed with a knife and a hammer attacked a man during a violent robbery has been jailed for 12 years.

Cherie Tyler of Haverhill went to Martin Golding's flat in Haverhill, at 5.15 am on February 24 asking for money and if she could stay with him.

Mr Golding refused both requests and showed her out but before he could shut the door two men barged in and attacked him - fracturing four of his ribs, his skull and causing bleeding on the brain.

2. Man jailed for six years after abduction and sexual assault of teenager

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man who abducted her while she was on a family holiday at Center Parcs in Elveden Forest.

Grant Mcshane has been jailed for six years with Judge Rupert Overbury describing his behaviour as "predatory".

McShane had told the girl he loved her and that he would buy her the car she wanted which was grooming behaviour. He then persuaded the girl to meet him while she was on holiday with her family and had sexually assaulted her after plying her with alcohol and class A drugs.

3. Drug dealer jailed following information from member of public

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after police received a tip off from a concerned member of the public and pulled over a black Mercedes in Cambridge.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and driver Kayode Brathwaite was found to have £560 cash in his pockets and two phones belonging to him in the vehicle. Passenger Jessica Palmer was found to have £430 cash along with another iPhone.

When their home in Newmarket was searched police discovered three wraps of cocaine and two wraps of heroin - and Brathwaite's phone was found to contain messages relating to drug dealing.

4. Victims leave court with 'heads held high' as child abuse 'parasite' is jailed

A child abuser described as 'vile, evil and utterly remorseless' has been jailed for 21 years for raping and sexually assaulting girls.

Julian Myerscough, a 57-year-old former law lecturer, was found guilty of two counts of rape and nine other offences, including indecent assault, causing unnecessary suffering and assault by penetration on girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010.

During an emotional hearing one victim said: "You are a parasite, clinging to the lives of the innocent."

5. Artist jailed over indecent images of children as young as two

Renowned Suffolk artist Robin Warnes has been jailed for downloading nearly 600 indecent images and films of children.

He admitted five counts of making a total of 593 indecent images of children - some aged as young as two - on or before April 26 last year.

He was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

