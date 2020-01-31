Jailed in Suffolk: A man who attacked his wife with a hammer and a scout minibus thief

Stephen Crush Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who left his wife unable to speak after a hammer attack and a pub goer who came within a millimetre of killing his victim are among those sentenced to time in prison this week.

Hari Farlie Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pub car park knifeman is jailed for stabbing

A knifeman who came within a millimetre of killing his victim after stabbing him repeatedly in the car park of a pub has been jailed for eight years.

Hari Farlie, of no fixed address, missed a major artery in the neck of Joseph Bones "by a millimetre or so" in the attack outside the Moreton Hall pub in October 2019.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Mr Bone suffered between three and five stab wounds and underwent nine hours of surgery after being put in an induced coma.

Farlie admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and also to assaulting a prisoner while in Norwich prison by pouring a kettle of boiling water on his arm causing second degree burns.

Stephen Crush Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for violent hammer attack on wife at their Suffolk home

A man who attacked his wife with a hammer and left her unable to speak has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years. Stephen Crush, of Lowestoft, struck his wife Sarah "at least three times" with a lump hammer during an argument at their home, the court heard.

Police received a 999 call from Stephen Crush, 59, in September 2019, who said he had killed his wife after hitting her with a hammer - while the couple's 9-year-old son was upstairs.

Sarah was taken to Addenbrooke's where she remained for several weeks, before subsequently being transferred to another hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her life-changing injuries.

Scout group minibus thief surprised by police at door of hotel room

Scott Warner Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A prolific criminal has been jailed for more than four-and-a-half years after committing a string of offences across Suffolk and Essex over a period of two years.

Scott Warner, stole vehicles worth a total of tens of thousands of pounds, including a scout group's minibus, and was eventually caught up with in a hotel room in Suffolk following a manhunt.

Police described the 31-year-old as a prolific offender, who showed a complete disregard for his victims.

Warner's string of offending began with fuel and car thefts in Colchester and Tendring districts, and ended with a burglary at Sainsbury's, in St John's Road, Clacton, where he stole items worth a four-figure sum on August 16 last year.

Man 'moments away' from being shot after pointing gun at police

Matthew Prettyman Picture: Suffolk Police

A suicidal man has been jailed for three years after pointing a realistic imitation handgun at armed police as he wanted them to shoot him.

Sentencing 49-year-old Matthew Prettyman, Judge Rupert Overbury said he had been "moments away" from being shot.

"An armed police officer was put in a situation where he believed you were going to shoot him. He said it was the closest he had come to discharging his firearm in ten years of service," said the judge.

The judge accepted that his behaviour had been affected by his mental state at the time.

Andrew Thompson, for Prettyman, said his client had long-term mental health issues and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had a heart condition.