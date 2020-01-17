Jailed in Suffolk: Men caught burgling Ipswich hair salon and a drug-driver who crashed at 115mph

Leroy Clarke and Lee Gaywood were each sentenced to 18 weeks' custody Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A drug-dealer, a burglar who targeted elderly women and a drunk hospital visitor who stole laughing gas from an ambulance are among the criminals who have been sentenced to time in prison this week.

Drug driver Ryan Bloor was jailed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph in a police chase near Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Drug driver Ryan Bloor was jailed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph in a police chase near Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drug-driver jailed for 115mph police chase

A drug-driver who crashed after driving at speeds of up to 115mph during a ten mile police chase in west Suffolk has been jailed for 14 months.

Sentencing 25-year-old Ryan Bloor, Judge Rupert Overbury said it was "fortunate in the extreme" that no-one was injured or killed as a result of his driving on the A14 near Newmarket.

The court heard how Bloor's wife had been in the car and "implored" him to stop.

In addition to being jailed for 14 months he was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was chased from West Suffolk Hospital after swiping a canister of gas-and-air from an unoccupied ambulance.

Minutes later, the 27-year-old was caught attempting to grab a second bottle from another ambulance parked outside A&E.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted theft and attempted theft from a motor vehicle, and was sentenced for a total of 24 weeks.

Pair jailed after being caught in the middle of burgling hair salon

Leroy Clarke and Lee Gaywood were arrested after a member of the public reported suspicious activity inside Hares & Graces hair salon, in Felixstowe Road.

Officers arrived to find the pair had piled up £1,600 of items, including hair straighteners and dyes, ready for removal via the front entrance of the salon.

Gaywood, 37 - who had previously received 25 convictions for 96 offences - also admitted receiving stolen goods after arresting officers found him in possession of a stolen car at the scene.

David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Clarke was jailed for 18 weeks, while Gaywood received two concurrent 18-week terms.

Jail for 'foul' persistent offender

David Dixey, who has 253 previous convictions spanning 30 years has been jailed for nine months.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Dixey's language and behaviour towards police officers following his arrest in November last year had been "absolutely foul".

He said in his view the awful threats made by him to a police officer and his family were worse than a physical assault.

Burglar Stephen Vincent has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Burglar Stephen Vincent has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglar jailed for three years after targeting homes of elderly women

Stephen Vincent, 45, has been sentenced to three years in prison after he broke into the home of an 80-year-old Kesgrave woman and attempted to burgle the home of a 92-year-old Bentley woman.

The 80-year-old victim had described being "utterly devastated" by the burglary at her home, during which irreplaceable items of sentimental value were taken.

Sentencing Stephen Vincent Judge Rupert Overbury said: "Domestic burglary is a complete violation of people's personal space."

