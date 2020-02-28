Jailed in Suffolk: Paedophile with 'unhealthy interest in under age boys' and systematic burglar

Danny Styles, who was jailed for three years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Six men have been jailed in Suffolk over the last seven days for crimes including fraud, paedophilia and theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Ward, of Winthrop Road, Bury St Edmunds, has been jailed for 28 months for using £470,000 of his employer's money to fund his gambling habit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Andrew Ward, of Winthrop Road, Bury St Edmunds, has been jailed for 28 months for using £470,000 of his employer's money to fund his gambling habit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Finance manager jailed for stealing £470,000 to fund gambling habit

The financial manager of a Suffolk marketing company who used £470,000 of his employers money to fund his gambling addiction has been jailed for 28 months.

Andrew Ward, who was employed by Toolbox Marketing of Bardwell, transferred money from company bank accounts into his own account over a period of five months.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Ward had spent £470,000 of the company's money on gambling and although he had been able to repay £340,000 there was a shortfall of £130,000.

Jailing him for 28 months, Judge David Pugh described the fraud as a "gross breach of trust".

You can read more about the case here.

Liam Burns was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for trying to break into a key safe outside a business in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Liam Burns was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for trying to break into a key safe outside a business in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

Liam Burns was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for trying to break into a key safe outside a business in Ipswich.

The 29-year-old from Diss was caught 'red-handed' outside Cool Beanz coffee shop in Russell Road between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, February 8.

Officers on patrol noticed two men near the business.

He was ordered to pay £30 compensation and jailed for eight weeks.

Find out more here.

Danny Styles, who was jailed for three years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Danny Styles, who was jailed for three years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Paedophile with 'unhealthy interest in under age boys' is jailed

Convicted paedophile, Danny Styles, who was caught with more than 9,000 "carefully filed" indecent images of children has been jailed by a judge.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one offence of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Police officers visited Styles' address and seized a Samsung mobile phone and a 64gb memory card. Upon analysis 389 still images and 188 movies of the most serious kind, category A, were found.

A further 799 category B images and 119 movies were discovered along with 7,827 images and movies at category C.

Mitchell Devonshire. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Mitchell Devonshire. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

The ages of the children depicted ranged from two to 15 years old, and it was also discovered that Styles had been accessing Facebook, Snapchat, Meet Me and Whatsapp for messaging purposes - in breach of his SHPO.

More about the case here.

Burglar jailed after stealing and damaging Mercedes and BMW

A burglar who stole a Mercedes and a BMW before damaging them beyond repair has been jailed for five years.

Mitchell Devonshire, 27, from Harlow, Essex, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and theft.

He was convicted alongside co-defendant Cieran Brytz from Harlow, following the incident in Beccles, as well as a later incident from a St Olaves home.

Rafal Cholerzynski, of Anne Boleyn Close, Thetford, who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting seven burglaries. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Rafal Cholerzynski, of Anne Boleyn Close, Thetford, who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting seven burglaries. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The cars, thought to be worth in the region of £39,000, were later found damaged beyond repair in the Essex and Thames Valley area.

You can read more about the case here.

Burglar jailed for 28 months after admitting string of raids

A burglar who committed a string of burglaries at a pub and five homes in the Thetford area has been jailed for 28 months.

Rafal Cholerzynski carried out the break-ins during the night and on one occasion he was confronted by an 84-year-old woman who woke up to find him in her home.

Marley Wagner, who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Marley Wagner, who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The 25-year-old admitted seven burglaries at premises including the Norfolk Terrier pub and homes in Tennyson Way, Fairfields and Sybil Wheeler Close, Thetford.

The court heard that Cholerzynski had three previous convictions for theft in the last decade in Poland.

Find out more here.

Man jailed for 'systematic spree' of burglaries

A 21-year-old has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for his "systematic spree" of planned burglaries.

Marley Wagner, or no fixed address, committed five burglaries overnight in Ipswich on January 16/17 this year - just days after he was handed a suspended sentence by a judge.

The burglary offences included a property in Paget Road, where various items including car keys and a bank card were stolen. The bank card was used to order a pizza from Domino's, Ipswich Crown Court court heard.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending Wagner, said her client was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the offences and had shown remorse for his crimes.

You can find out more about the other burglaries committed here.