Jailed in Suffolk: A disqualified drink driver and the men behind an 'industrial-scale' cannabis factory

(from left to right) Ovidijus Urbonas and Mindaugas Ivoskus, who were jailed for an 'industrial-scale' cannabis farm. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Suffolk Constabulary

10 men have been jailed in Suffolk this week - with one convicted for climbing over a car like 'Spider-Man' before punching his partner and leaving knuckle marks on her face.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four drug dealers jailed. From left to right: Luke Norris, Paul Adams, Ross Lane, Shaun McGovern. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Four drug dealers jailed. From left to right: Luke Norris, Paul Adams, Ross Lane, Shaun McGovern. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Drugs gang jailed for Ipswich cocaine plot

Four men involved in a plot to supply cocaine around Ipswich have been given jail terms totalling nearly 28 years.

Luke Norris, Paul Adams, Ross Lane, and Shaun McGovern all admitted conspiring together and with others to supply cocaine between September 20 2018 and January 12 2019.

McGovern was jailed for nine years and five months, Lane received eight years and four months, Norris was jailed for five years and six months and Adams was jailed for four years and eight months.

Sentencing the men Judge Rupert Overbury said: 'Each of you was involved at different levels in this conspiracy which involved the organised supply of bulk amounts of high purity cocaine.'

Read more about the sentences here.

Adam Miszkiel was jailed for 24 weeks for drink-driving whille disqualified and subject to a suspended sentence imposed for the same offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Adam Miszkiel was jailed for 24 weeks for drink-driving whille disqualified and subject to a suspended sentence imposed for the same offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Disqualified drink-driver jailed for repeating same offences one year later

Adam Miszkiel has been jailed for drink-driving while disqualified - a year to the day after being convicted of the same offences.

The 41-year-old, from Colchester, was jailed for 24 weeks for drink-driving while disqualified and subject to a suspended sentence imposed for the same offences.

He refused to take a breath test, provided false details and threatened to punch a police officer after being arrested near Ipswich.

Miszkiel was eventually found to have driven 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit being 35mcg.

For more information about the offences see here.

Billy Mitchell, of Clacton-on-Sea, who has been jailed for 25 months for assaulting his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Billy Mitchell, of Clacton-on-Sea, who has been jailed for 25 months for assaulting his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man who punched partner is jailed

A man who climbed over a car like the superhero 'Spider-Man' before punching his partner so hard she was left with knuckle marks on the side of her face has been jailed for 25 months.

Billy Mitchell, of Clacton-on-Sea, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Sentencing Mitchell, Judge Rupert Overbury said: 'You have a substantial history of using violence towards woman with whom you have relationships.'

Chelsea Harmsworth had 11 stitches in a cut inside her mouth as a result of the attack by the 34-year-old.

For more information about the attack see here.

(from left to right) Ovidijus Urbonas, Mindaugas Ivoskus, Karolis Gumauskas, Egidijus Ivoskus. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary (from left to right) Ovidijus Urbonas, Mindaugas Ivoskus, Karolis Gumauskas, Egidijus Ivoskus. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Four men jailed after thousands of cannabis plants seized in raid

Four men arrested following the discovery of an 'industrial-scale' cannabis factory on an isolated Suffolk business park have been given jail sentences totalling more than nine years.

Ovidijus Urbonas, Mindaugas Ivoskus, Karolis Gumauskas, and Egidijus Ivoskus all admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Police officers who went to huts at the business park in Great Bricett discovered 2,758 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Joe Bird, prosecuting, said the plants had been assessed by an expert as having a potential value of between £462,000 and £1.8 million.

He described the set up as an 'industrial-scale cannabis factory' designed for repeated harvests.

Mindaugas Ivoskus was jailed for 42 months, Urbonas for 20 months and Egidijus Ivoskus and Gumauskas were each jailed for 24 months.

For more details see here.