Jailed in Suffolk: Ipswich gang members and a criminal with 167 convictions

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Haden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A drunk-driver, a fraudulent director and a 'brazen' burglar are among the Suffolk criminals who were sent to prison over the last 14 days.

James Alele was jailed for 36 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY James Alele was jailed for 36 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jail for Ipswich man caught driving despite being banned until 2023

James Alele has been jailed after being caught driving while disqualified for a third time in less than three years.

The 42-year-old was spotted behind the wheel of his Land Rover on Tuesday, December 17 - less than two months after being banned from the road and handed a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.

When he was last caught Alele was found with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

The judge activated Alele's suspended sentence, imposed another 18 weeks' custody, banned Alele from driving for four years and impounded his vehicle.

David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mobility furniture boss jailed for defrauding elderly and vulnerable

The director of a Suffolk mobility furniture company who left elderly and disabled customers £80,000 out of pocket has been jailed for fraudulent trading.

David Waters, 71, of Felixstowe had denied a string of unfair trading offences brought following the investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards.

More than 20 customers paid Waters for furniture including reclining chairs, sofas and beds they never received.

The jury found Waters and the company guilty by unanimous verdicts - and he was sentenced to 32 months' custody, made the subject of a criminal behaviour order and banned from being a company director for 10 years.

Members of Ipswich 'Neno' drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Eight men were found guilty of multiple charges including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, robbery, GBH and firearms offences committed across Ipswich, Stowmarket and east Suffolk over the last two years.

Police said the members of the 'Neno' gang were selling drugs on the streets of Ipswich and other local towns, "bringing fear and exploitation" across the county.

Those jailed were Abbas Uddin, 26, Jake Marsh, 18, Tyler Woodley, 18, Hayden Fraser, 19, Jake Bristol, aged 46, Tawfiq O'Connor, 18, Lamar Dagnon, 22, and Liam Roberts, 19.

They have been sentenced to a total of more than 72 years in prison - find out more about their individual sentences here.

Ryan Shaw from Leiston has been jailed for two and a half years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Ryan Shaw from Leiston has been jailed for two and a half years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Brazen' and 'opportunistic' burglar jailed for over two and a half years

36-year-old Ryan Shaw has been jailed for two and a half years after carrying out a string of burglaries.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, theft from a shop and theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, fraud by false representation and failing to provide a drug sample.

After pleading guilty, Shaw worked with the Operation Converter team and admitted other offences including a burglary in Aldeburgh, theft from a motor vehicle and four fraud offences.

Operation Converter allows offenders to own up to other crimes which can be taken into consideration at sentence.

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Violent criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day, aged 35, has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting to two separate offences in Suffolk.

Day - who had 167 convictions to his name - was returned to jail following a stand-off with police in December, after using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or violence.

At the time, Day had been on police bail for using threatening, abusive or insulting words back in November.

He admitted both offences and to breaching the terms of post-sentence supervision following his release from a two-month prison term.