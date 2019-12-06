A violent criminal and a rapist are among those jailed this week

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape Archant

A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week - find out about the individual cases here.

Callum Hobbs, 20, from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months Picture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE Callum Hobbs, 20, from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months Picture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE

Dash-cam footage of Ipswich driver crashing car at 90mph - in 30mph zone

Terrifying dash-cam footage has been released of an Ipswich motorist crashing while driving at 90mph.

20-year-old Callum Hobbs from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Hobbs smashed into the garden wall of a house after failing to negotiate a bend in the road at 90mph, hitting the kerb, causing his Ford Fiesta ST to leave the road.

A 20-year-old female passenger in the car suffered serious spinal and internal injuries in the collision.

Donald Green, who has been jailed for 19 months for theft of BT cables Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY Donald Green, who has been jailed for 19 months for theft of BT cables Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Wire thief jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of BT cables

A man caught stealing thousands of pounds worth of telecommunications cable has been jailed.

Donald Green, from Halstead Essex, was caught red handed with more than £3,700 worth of BT cables following an incident near Newmarket.

Green was jailed for 19 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, November 26, after pleading guilty to theft, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The Judge said: "Green was caught red-handed stealing thousands of pounds worth of telecommunications cable, which can cause misery for small villages. His sentence reflects how seriously the courts take offending of this nature."

Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Violent criminal caught more than a year after skipping bail

A wanted man with a history of violence, including convictions for stabbing his own sons, has been sent back to jail following his arrest for drugs offences.

Abdullah Aliu was pulled over in a BMW after raising the suspicions of Suffolk police officers patrolling near Portman Road football stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After being caught with a small amount of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, identity checks revealed the 54-year-old was wanted for skipping bail.

Aliu was jailed for 20 weeks, told to pay his son £735 compensation and banned from contacting him, or his wife, for two years.

Rapist is jailed for nine years

A man who raped a young woman after meeting her on a night out in Newmarket as she celebrated her birthday has been jailed for nine years.

Brunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, denied four offences of rape and was found guilty of all four charges following a trial in October.

In addition to being jailed Tajima was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett said Tajima had acted "selfishly" for his own sexual gratification.

