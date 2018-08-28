Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jamaican restaurant set to open in Ipswich, serving authentic dishes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 January 2019

Jamaica Street restaurant and bar is set to open in the former Baipo restaurant in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Jamaica Street restaurant and bar is set to open in the former Baipo restaurant in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new Jamaican restaurant is due to open in Ipswich next month, with authentic cuisine on the menu.

Owner Fabio Dimuccio is opening up Jamaica Street restaurant and bar in Upper Orwell Street, in the former Baipo Thai restaurant.

“It will be traditional food, cooked the way we would do it at home and prepared from scratch,” he said.

Dishes on the menu will include jerk chicken, made with real jerk pans like those used in Jamaica, curried goat, and ackee and saltfish, which is Jamaica’s national dish.

Mr Dimuccio believes the restaurant will fill a gap, and said there was nothing similar in the area. The restaurant’s Facebook page says: “Jamaica Street will help to enrich and diversify the food culture in Suffolk.”

It will have a family atmosphere, with the bar downstairs and a separate family area upstairs, where children will be welcome.

Mr Dimuccio, 30, has always wanted to open a restaurant. “I actually had this idea when I was 16,” he said. “I did a food business course when I was 17, through the Prince’s Trust, but I didn’t go ahead with it then.”

He explained he had decided to wait because he didn’t want to get into debt, so he had worked in other fields including an estate agent’s and a call centre.

After saving up for years to open the restaurant, in addition to family investments, he now feels the time is right to go ahead with the launch.

Mr Dimuccio grew up in Ipswich, and older members of his family came over in the Windrush. He said: “My family has helped me out, and it has been a lot easier with the family backing. Sadly, my nan died recently.”

Work is currently being carried out to renovate the building, and Jamaica Street will start taking bookings a few weeks before it opens, which is expected to be in late February.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want to win a new contract’ – Bishop keen to sign new deal with boyhood club

Teddy Bishop is keen to stay at Ipswich Town beyond the end of his contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ring any bells? Do you know who is behind spate of doorbell thefts?

Residents in Ravenswood are having to be reunited with their missing doorbells via an Ipswich Facebook Page. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘I will finish the fight’ – Webb on Cage Warriors world title tilt with Robertsen

Colchester's James Webb will fight Thomas Robertsen for the Cage Warriors world middleweight title at the O2 on March 2. Picture: CAGE WARRIORS

Plant pot ‘smashed’ as reports of crime return to troubled housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists