Did you spot 'James Bond' in Ipswich town centre?
PUBLISHED: 16:51 19 October 2019
Archant
Was actor Daniel Craig, in character as James Bond, spotted taking time out from his busy schedule in Ipswich town centre on Saturday?
James Bond lookalike Steve Wright taking a selfie with a passerby Picture: ARCHANT
Unfortunately not - the 007 at the Cornhill was lookalike Steve Wright, who was promoting the James Bond-themed fireworks display at Christchurch Park next month.
You may also want to watch:
The public were encouraged to upload selfies with Steve to the Ipswich Fireworks Facebook page for a chance to win tickets to the fireworks show on Saturday, November 2.
The James Bond impersonator will also be in attendance at the event - presumably with martini in hand - which is raising money for the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and local charities.
Tickets for the fireworks display are available here.