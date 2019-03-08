E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you spot 'James Bond' in Ipswich town centre?

PUBLISHED: 16:51 19 October 2019

'James Bond' in front of Ipswich Town Hall Picture: ARCHANT

'James Bond' in front of Ipswich Town Hall Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Was actor Daniel Craig, in character as James Bond, spotted taking time out from his busy schedule in Ipswich town centre on Saturday?

James Bond lookalike Steve Wright taking a selfie with a passerby Picture: ARCHANTJames Bond lookalike Steve Wright taking a selfie with a passerby Picture: ARCHANT

Unfortunately not - the 007 at the Cornhill was lookalike Steve Wright, who was promoting the James Bond-themed fireworks display at Christchurch Park next month.

The public were encouraged to upload selfies with Steve to the Ipswich Fireworks Facebook page for a chance to win tickets to the fireworks show on Saturday, November 2.

The James Bond impersonator will also be in attendance at the event - presumably with martini in hand - which is raising money for the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and local charities.

Tickets for the fireworks display are available here.

