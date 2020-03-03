E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
James Bond yacht builder launches biggest superyacht yet

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 March 2020

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich based yacht builder launched the biggest yacht built in the UK since the 1930s today.

The Spirit superyacht leaving Ipswich for her seatrials at Gosport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Spirit superyacht leaving Ipswich for her seatrials at Gosport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Spirit Yachts, whose boats have appeared in James Bond films, sent the 34m vessel out to sea after three years of construction, but first it had to pass under the iconic Orwell Bridge.

The voyage had to be carefully planned as the 45m tall mast had less than a metre clearance under the bridge. The yacht's journey started at 5.30am this morning when it left the wet dock.

WATCH: Amazing timelapse video of new luxury superyacht

It had to leave at high tide in order to pass a sill near the exit from the lock. Then the yacht and its crew waited for 10.45am and low tide to pass under the Orwell bridge.

Spirit yachts provided a yacht for the new James Bond film, 'No time to die' which is out soon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSpirit yachts provided a yacht for the new James Bond film, 'No time to die' which is out soon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sean McMillan, Spirit Yachts founder, said earlier today: "The crew will eat bacon butties and drink coffee most of the morning."

The yacht is crewed by five of the staff from Spirit Yachts.

"Fortunately we not only have some of the best boat builders in the world but we have some very good sailors as well," said Mr McMillan.

Once the yacht has made it past the bridge it will head to Gosport for its sea trials.

Mr McMillan said: "It's always exciting to launch a new yacht. It is incredibly awkward to move a boat out of the water, but as soon as it is on the water you can turn it with just one finger."

This yacht combines wind power with an electric motor, like over half of the yachts now produced by Spirit.

The propeller reverses when using wind power to generate electricity in order to charge the batteries.

The superyacht had to wait until low tide to pass under the Orwell bridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe superyacht had to wait until low tide to pass under the Orwell bridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"To build something like this you need an exceptionally skilled workforce. Luckily we have the best."

The company shot to prominence after James Bond sailed into Venice on one of their yachts during the film Casino Royale.

Mr McMillan said: "That was just a telephone call. They asked 'can we borrow one of your boats?'. And we said, 'yes of course you can, as long as you promise not to blow it up'.

"It just so happened that we had a boat to hand and everything fell into place perfectly."

They are also providing a yacht for the next 007 film 'No time to die' which comes out in April.

