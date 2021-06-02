Published: 1:57 PM June 2, 2021

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge paid a visit to Holbrook Primary School in his constituency just before half term to meet pupils and teachers - and especially to see its work on environmental and wildlife education.

Holbrook is part of the Forest School which puts special emphasis on teaching pupils about their local environment.

Mr Cartlidge said: "Holbrook is a very impressive school, it is always a real pleasure to visit and meet the pupils. On a fine day like this it was very good to spend time outside with them and their teachers."

Headteacher Chris Perry introduced Mr Cartlidge to the pupils who told him about their work outside in the schools own woodland area.

They also showed him their garden where they are able to learn about how plants and vegetables grow and how important the environment and wildlife is to everyone.



