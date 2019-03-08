Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet Babergh's youngest ever district councillor

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 May 2019

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman, 19, left, with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman, 19, left, with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Archant

Politics may leave many teenagers cold but for 19-year-old Conservative Zac Norman it is the only way to help fellow young people.

Elected as councillor for Sproughton and Pinewood on Babergh District Council alongside the Green Party's Richard Hardacre, Zac said he wanted to devote his career to helping young people across south Suffolk.

“It is surprising and overwhelming, especially considering everything going on nationally,” he said.

The former Suffolk One business studies student said his interest in politics from a young age is what inspired him to stand, as well as having a history of parish and local councillors in the family.

Having already served as a parish councillor for Sproughton over the last six months alongside working in the health and safety sector, Mr Norman said he was ready to make the step up to ensure younger people have a voice and better life prospects going forward.

“I think the Conservatives are the only party out there right now that can help young people,” he explained.

You may also want to watch:

“They have a great track record in housing and that's what appealed to me. I want to see more young people on the housing ladder.

“Trying to get on the ladder for people my age is very hard and in Sproughton, we've been inundated with planning applications but they aren't helping young people.

“I want to see us build more smaller properties to encourage young people to move in - villages thrive on diversity, and community is what every village needs.

“I am honoured the community has chosen me to be their councillor.”

In line with his commitment to help younger people, Mr Norman made a rallying cry to fellow young people across the country to get involved in local politics.

He said: “The age in local councils tend to be significantly older so it's so important young people get involved in politics as it affects our lives more in the long run - we need to find a balance that works.”

He was backed by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who said: “I have always believed that we need a politics that represents all generations, and there has all too often been an absence of the voice of young people in our politics.

“I wish him every success.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates

Police followed a driver doing 109mph on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Leeds fans flock in to join town’s ‘relegation party’

There is expected be a good atmosphere in Portman Road this afternoon for Ipswich Town's match against Leeds United: ROSS HALLS

WATCH: Have you caught the marathon bug? Here’s how to start your running journey

Sam Cleaver is sharing his tips on the correct way to run, after the success of the London Marathon. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Meet Babergh’s youngest ever district councillor

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman, 19, left, with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Driver tries to fool police with fraudulent licence

The Volkswagen Golf seized by police after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists