The Voice Kids star James again hits all the right notes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 November 2020

St Joseph's College pupil James Hodgkinson has completed his ARSM diploma Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

A young Suffolk singer famed for his appearance on The Voice Kids has again hit all the right notes after completing a prestigious qualification.

St Joseph’s College pupil James Hodgkinson, 13, blew judge Paloma Faith away during his appearances on the ITV show in the summer – and was also a reserve semi-finalist in the BBC’s Songs of Praise Young Chorister competition.

Now, as his journey to stardom continues, the teenage maestro has been awarded a merit in his Associate of the Royal Schools of Music diploma examination for singing – meaning he can now use the letters ARSM after his name.

Singing a 30-minute programme of eight pieces, the Year 9 singer was assessed on his musical communication skills, interpretation and technical delivery.

Among his chosen songs were Henry Purcell’s “An Evening Hymn”, from 1688 – and “A Bit of Earth” from award-winning 1990s Broadway musical The Secret Garden.

James said: “I wanted to do the ARSM diploma as a challenge after Grade 8 as it was something that not many people of my age do.

“I am really pleased with my merit and am extremely grateful to Mr Layton for helping me prepare and for accompanying me. Thanks also to my singing teacher, Mr Richard Edgar-Wilson.”

No stranger to the international stage, James has also performed at the Vatican and completed a two-week American tour from California to New Jersey with the Canterbury Cathedral Choir – where he had won a scholarship at the age of just six years old.

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph’s College, said James’ achievements are “truly outstanding”.

Mrs Clarke said: “It has been delightful to see James settle in as a member of our community.

“His dedication to music and his remarkable singing voice are wonderful assets to the school.

“His rendition of Pie Jesu for our recent Remembrance Service was shared virtually with students, staff and parents. It also added to the beauty and poignancy of the Remembrance lightshow we hosted.”

Away from school, James has previously sung at weddings and care homes – but with more than one string to his bow, he is now working on Grade 7 piano and improving as a cellist.

