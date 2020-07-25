E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Concerns for welfare of missing Ipswich man

PUBLISHED: 15:09 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 25 July 2020

Police are looking for James Hornsby Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man in his 40s has gone missing from Ipswich with his pet dog.

James Hornsby, 47, was last seen at his home address on Friday, July 24 2020.

He was discovered missing at 4.45pm and has not been seen since.

James is described as male, white, 6’ tall, slim build and he has short greying hair.

He also has his pet dog with him which is a chihuahua.

Officers are concerned for James’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 366 July 24 2020.

