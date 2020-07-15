E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Did you get F1 star James Hunt’s autograph when he visited Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 19:06 17 July 2020

Some fans gather round for a photo with James Hunt Picture: ARCHANT

Some fans gather round for a photo with James Hunt Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

In perhaps the greatest and certainly the most exciting F1 season, world champion James Hunt took time out to visit Ipswich to open the new premises of a local business.

James Hunt arriving in style Picture: ARCHANTJames Hunt arriving in style Picture: ARCHANT

It was 1976 when Hunt was involved in a dramatic tussle for the title with Niki Lauda, who spent weeks off the track after being left scarred for life when his car burst into flames after a crash at the German Grand Prix.

Lauda survived against all odds, and raced again six weeks later despite suffering severe burns.

However, 1976 brought success for Hunt. as he won the championship on the final day, beating Lauda by a single point – the only championship win of his career.

It was the year too that Hunt visited Suffolk to officially open Burrells of Ipswich, cutting the ribbon to open the showroom after arriving in a very stylish car and getting mobbed by fans – many female but also male admirers of the McLaren F! star.

James Hunt arriving in one of his cars to open Burrells in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTJames Hunt arriving in one of his cars to open Burrells in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go to the Burrells of Ipswich opening to see James Hunt? To share your memories email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The official ribbon cutting Picture: ARCHANTThe official ribbon cutting Picture: ARCHANT

James Hunt gets interested in a kit toy during the opening ceremony Picture: ARCHANTJames Hunt gets interested in a kit toy during the opening ceremony Picture: ARCHANT

F1 champion James Hunt signing autographs whilst in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTF1 champion James Hunt signing autographs whilst in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

James Hunt wanting to try out the latest in automotive engineering Picture: ARCHANTJames Hunt wanting to try out the latest in automotive engineering Picture: ARCHANT

