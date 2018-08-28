Alleged bed and breakfast burglar charged

James Mann, a 44-year-old man from Ispwich, had not been charged with the burglary of the bed and breakfast in christchurch Street Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police have charged a man in connection with a burglary at a town centre bed and breakfast.

The charge follows an offence that was committed on Wednesday, December 12, at the business in Christchurch Street.

During the burglary an individual broke into the business and food was stolen.

James Mann of Cemetery Road was charged later the same day with burglary, possession of knife and with possession of a Class B drug.

Mann appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court via video link on Thursday, December 13.

After appearing in court Mann was remanded pending a further hearing to take place at Ipswich Crown Court.

The date of his appearance at court is yet to be fixed.