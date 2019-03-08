Night-time Ipswich burglar who stole fizzy drink is jailed

James Mann, of Cemetery Road in Ipswich has been jailed for three years for a string of thefts in Suffolk. Pictures: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

An Ipswich burglar who stole a bottle of fizzy drink during a night-time break in at a house in Ipswich has been jailed for three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Mann broke into the property in Christchurch Street on December 12 while someone was asleep in the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When he was arrested by police in nearby Cobbold Mews shortly after the burglary, he was wearing gloves and his trainers were found to match footprints left at the scene, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

A small bottle containing cannabis was found in his coat pocket and the blade of a kitchen knife was found in a rucksack he was carrying.

Mann, 44, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary, possession of cannabis and having a bladed article.

He asked for 17 offences, including two house burglaries, 12 thefts from cars, two offences of shoplifting and interfering with a motor vehicle to be taken consideration.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said he had an appalling number of previous convictions including previous convictions for burglary.

Juliet Donovan, for Mann, said her client was at “rock bottom” when he committed the burglary and was determined to turn his life around when he was released from prison.

Detective constable Duncan Etchells from the Operation Converter team, an operation which encourages offenders to admit to their crimes, said: “Mann on arrest was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and was found to be wearing trainers that matched footprints at the address broken into on Christchurch Street.

“We know that burglars are often responsible for many similar crimes and Operation Converter is a very effective way of giving offenders the opportunity to admit to further crimes if they choose.

“It is a process that enables offenders to engage with us and for the police to solve more crimes. It brings closure for more victims and benefits offenders, not least because they are taking moral responsibility for their past wrong doing and effectively cleaning their slate.”