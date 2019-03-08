Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Night-time Ipswich burglar who stole fizzy drink is jailed

PUBLISHED: 08:04 21 March 2019

James Mann, of Cemetery Road in Ipswich has been jailed for three years for a string of thefts in Suffolk. Pictures: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

James Mann, of Cemetery Road in Ipswich has been jailed for three years for a string of thefts in Suffolk. Pictures: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

An Ipswich burglar who stole a bottle of fizzy drink during a night-time break in at a house in Ipswich has been jailed for three years.

James Mann broke into the property in Christchurch Street on December 12 while someone was asleep in the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When he was arrested by police in nearby Cobbold Mews shortly after the burglary, he was wearing gloves and his trainers were found to match footprints left at the scene, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

A small bottle containing cannabis was found in his coat pocket and the blade of a kitchen knife was found in a rucksack he was carrying.

Mann, 44, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary, possession of cannabis and having a bladed article.

He asked for 17 offences, including two house burglaries, 12 thefts from cars, two offences of shoplifting and interfering with a motor vehicle to be taken consideration.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said he had an appalling number of previous convictions including previous convictions for burglary.

Juliet Donovan, for Mann, said her client was at “rock bottom” when he committed the burglary and was determined to turn his life around when he was released from prison.

Detective constable Duncan Etchells from the Operation Converter team, an operation which encourages offenders to admit to their crimes, said: “Mann on arrest was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and was found to be wearing trainers that matched footprints at the address broken into on Christchurch Street.

“We know that burglars are often responsible for many similar crimes and Operation Converter is a very effective way of giving offenders the opportunity to admit to further crimes if they choose.

“It is a process that enables offenders to engage with us and for the police to solve more crimes. It brings closure for more victims and benefits offenders, not least because they are taking moral responsibility for their past wrong doing and effectively cleaning their slate.”

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug driver left in wheelchair after roundabout crash

Michael Harrison, 33, of Fore Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Road reopens after Felixstowe crash

Sea Road in Felixstowe was closed following a collision between a motorcycle and a car. Pictures: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

Night-time Ipswich burglar who stole fizzy drink is jailed

James Mann, of Cemetery Road in Ipswich has been jailed for three years for a string of thefts in Suffolk. Pictures: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

£8m revamp of town centre offices could help Ipswich become a city

Connexions 159, the transformed former Fisons HQ in Princes Street, is now fully let. Malcolm Hobbs and Paul Downing of Hobbs Read outside the landmark building Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk business sending 25 tonnes of recycled copper to China

Brothers David (left) and Adrian Dodds are joint managing directors of Sackers Metal Recycling in Great Blakenham Pictures: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists