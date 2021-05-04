Celebrity chef James Martin to visit Ipswich in 2022
- Credit: SIMON FINLAY/ARCHANT
Veteran chef James Martin will be cooking up a storm in Ipswich during 2022, it has been revealed.
The celebrity cook, who has now been on TV for three decades, is set to entertain guests with live demonstrations and special guests at Ipswich Regent next April.
He will be visiting the Ipswich venue as part of his 2022 tour James Martin Live, incorporating 18 towns and cities across the UK.
“I love going out on tour so I’m really excited to be announcing brand new shows for 2022,” said James.
“We’ve had some really great fun with tours in the past. Of course, I’ll be cooking and trying to teach everyone some tips and tricks but fear not, there will be plenty of humour injected into these shows so prepare to have a really good night out.”
The chef and author kicked off his career in the 1990s with Ready Steady Cook and was the face of the BBC's hit series Saturday Kitchen for 10 years.
He has written 18 cookbooks and continues to front several prime-time cooking shows.
The Ipswich date is April 1, 2022 and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 7, from the Ticketmaster website.
