Town striker fails to get drink-drive trial moved for 'work commitments'

Tom Potter

Published: 11:15 AM February 28, 2021   
James Norwood arriving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

James Norwood arriving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in December - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has failed in his attempt to convince magistrates to move an impending court trial to avoid it clashing with an away fixture.

The forward is due to stand trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court next month after entering an earlier not guilty plea to drink-driving.

In December, magistrates set a date for a summary trial to take place on Tuesday, March 16 – the same day Ipswich Town travel to play Fleetwood in League One.

James Norwood appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Norwood is accused of drink-driving near Bury St Edmunds last August - Credit: Archant

On Friday, magistrates refused an application on behalf of the 30-year-old striker to vacate the trial date as the defendant would be unable to attend due to "work commitments".

Norwood is accused of driving an Audi Q8 with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg – in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, on August 30 last year.

