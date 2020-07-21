E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man jailed for pub assault which left victim with fractured shoulder

PUBLISHED: 17:06 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 21 July 2020

James Vince was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the assault Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

James Vince was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the assault Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who left another drinker with a fractured shoulder and bloody nose after an argument at an Ipswich pub has been jailed.

The assault happened at the Cricketers pub in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe assault happened at the Cricketers pub in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

James Vince, 37, attacked the 62-year-old man following an argument at The Cricketers pub in Crown Street on Tuesday, March 10.

The victim, who was known to Vince, was hit in the face and fell to the floor, suffering fractures to his shoulder and a nose bleed.

Vince was arrested shortly after the incident and the victim was taken to hospital before being released the next day.

At Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich, Vince pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Parkinson said: “This sentence clearly demonstrates that such acts of wanton violence are completely unacceptable and that perpetrators can expect to face a custodial sentence for such deleterious actions.”

