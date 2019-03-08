Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich singer with depression fights back against mental ill health on concert tour

PUBLISHED: 11:14 11 June 2019

Ipswich-born musician James White will be touring Europe this year to raise money for mental health charity MIND. Picture: GRETA COBALCHINI

Ipswich-born musician James White will be touring Europe this year to raise money for mental health charity MIND. Picture: GRETA COBALCHINI

Archant

A singer from Ipswich who has struggled with mental health is to tour the continent to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

James White, who previously spent nine years working as a comedian musician, will take to the stage of cities across the UK, Germany and Netherlands to raise money for the organisation which he says is close to his heart.

The profits of the tour are not the only donation he plans to make, with the profits from his third EP, Citizen of Nowhere, also going to the mental health charity.

"I just want to raise money and say thank you," he said. "I have been on anti-depressants since the age of 14.

"I want to support them as a thank you for all the support they've given me."

James also attempted to take his own life aged just 15.

You may also want to watch:

Previously, he has donated royalties to charities War Child and Help Refugees, while also personally delivering supplies to "the Jungle" refugee camp in Calais, an issue he says continues to be close to his heart.

His song Another Night in the jungle, from his debut EP, featured refugees from the northern France camp.

The inspiration for his latest work comes from the words of a Theresa May speech: "If you believe you're a citizen of the world, you're a citizen of nowhere."

Having kicked off his tour this month with two shows in Cambridge at Strawberry Fair and PRIDE, he will later take to Amsterdam and Maastricht in the Netherlands before coming back to the UK. The five-month long tour ends with a show at Alt-Bruck in Cologne, Germany.

"PRIDE was amazing," he added. "Like with anti-racism causes I'll never fully appreciate the challenges of falling in to the LGBT+ grouping, as a straight, white bloke, but I will always take the opportunity to stand in solidarity with groups that have been persecuted throughout history and even today.

"My next show is Saffron Walden, my adopted home, before hitting the continent with the Netherlands towards the end of the month and two shows out there.

"I'm still getting shows sorted and I really hope to finally come to my proper home and play Ipswich soon."

A full list of tour dates is available on his website.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Will Portman Road host more gigs after Sir Rod Stewart success?

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Pictures: DANIELLE BOODEN

From one mum to another – bag a bargain at the Ipswich Mum2Mum Market

A baby toddler event is coming to Kesgrave Community Centre this weekend. Picture: THE MARKET FOR MUMS

Ipswich singer with depression fights back against mental ill health on concert tour

Ipswich-born musician James White will be touring Europe this year to raise money for mental health charity MIND. Picture: GRETA COBALCHINI

Ipswich travellers move to Sherrington Road Park

The travellers spotted near Whitton Sports Centre are now living in Sherrington Road Park, says Ipswich Borough Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mike Bacon’s classic non-league games of last season. Part One:- Is your team there?

Lots of cracking non-league games last season
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists