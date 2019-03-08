Ipswich singer with depression fights back against mental ill health on concert tour

Ipswich-born musician James White will be touring Europe this year to raise money for mental health charity MIND. Picture: GRETA COBALCHINI Archant

A singer from Ipswich who has struggled with mental health is to tour the continent to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

James White, who previously spent nine years working as a comedian musician, will take to the stage of cities across the UK, Germany and Netherlands to raise money for the organisation which he says is close to his heart.

The profits of the tour are not the only donation he plans to make, with the profits from his third EP, Citizen of Nowhere, also going to the mental health charity.

"I just want to raise money and say thank you," he said. "I have been on anti-depressants since the age of 14.

"I want to support them as a thank you for all the support they've given me."

James also attempted to take his own life aged just 15.

Previously, he has donated royalties to charities War Child and Help Refugees, while also personally delivering supplies to "the Jungle" refugee camp in Calais, an issue he says continues to be close to his heart.

His song Another Night in the jungle, from his debut EP, featured refugees from the northern France camp.

The inspiration for his latest work comes from the words of a Theresa May speech: "If you believe you're a citizen of the world, you're a citizen of nowhere."

Having kicked off his tour this month with two shows in Cambridge at Strawberry Fair and PRIDE, he will later take to Amsterdam and Maastricht in the Netherlands before coming back to the UK. The five-month long tour ends with a show at Alt-Bruck in Cologne, Germany.

"PRIDE was amazing," he added. "Like with anti-racism causes I'll never fully appreciate the challenges of falling in to the LGBT+ grouping, as a straight, white bloke, but I will always take the opportunity to stand in solidarity with groups that have been persecuted throughout history and even today.

"My next show is Saffron Walden, my adopted home, before hitting the continent with the Netherlands towards the end of the month and two shows out there.

"I'm still getting shows sorted and I really hope to finally come to my proper home and play Ipswich soon."

A full list of tour dates is available on his website.