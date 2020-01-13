Teen arrested after Ipswich sexual assault

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after two teenage girls were approached by a group in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Jamestown Boulevard on Sunday, January 5, after the victim, 17, had left a convenience store in Rapier Street with her friend at around 9.30pm.

The girls were then approached by a group of four unknown males, who started to shout verbally suggestive comments before continuing to follow them both.

At the end of Jamestown Boulevard, one of the males slapped the victim's bottom before touching her in an intimate area over her clothing.

The teenage girls managed to walk away.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday, January 11, on suspicion of sexual assault. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning before subsequently being released on bail until Monday, February 3.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/963/20.