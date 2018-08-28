Man who stole 56 bottles of alcohol is jailed

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A court has heard how a man stole 56 bottles of alcohol in a spree of thefts over the Christmas period in Ipswich.

Jamie McCleary, 31, of Fore Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges and received a sentence of nine weeks in prison in total for the crimes, which saw him steal £485.86 of goods.

These included a jumper worth £50, a box of Quality Street worth £5 and 56 bottles of alcohol, including white wine and rose wine worth £430.87 from the Co-op.

His crimes spanned from December 13 to Christmas Day, where he was arrested after CCTV caught him trying the door handles on a row of parked cars.

He had been seen on CCTV at the shops selecting the alcohol and then putting it into a basket before leaving.

McCleary was already serving a 12-week suspended sentence and so received thee weeks for that previous offence. He then received six weeks imprisonment for his crimes after he pleaded guilty for at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on December 27.