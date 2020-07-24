Trio charged with heroin and cocaine offences in Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 17:46 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 24 July 2020
Two men and a woman have appeared in court charged with drug offences in Felixstowe.
Jamie Robinson, Jeje Malenge and Tracey Jones appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
All three are charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine in Felixstowe on November 20, 2018.
Robinson, 42, of Dunbeath, Scotland, and Malenge, 26, of Paragon Road, London, both entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
Jones, 42, formerly of Runnacles Way, Felixstowe, but now also residing in Scotland, has yet to be arraigned but is expected to enter pleas at the same court on August 14.
All three were released on unconditional bail.
A trial has been listed to begin during the fortnight beginning September 7 and is expected to last four to five days.
