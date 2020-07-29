E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police concerned for missing Felixstowe teenager

PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 July 2020

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage boy missing from Felixstowe.

Jamie Stevens, 16, was last seen around midday Wednesday, July 22 and was reported missing to police the following evening.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of a slim build, with light-brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a top, blue jeans and black and red trainers. He was also carrying a large black bag.

Jamie has links to Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall, and police believe he may have travelled to any of these locations.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen him, or with any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.

