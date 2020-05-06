E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 12:31 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 06 May 2020

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Concerns have been raised about the welfare of a missing boy from Felixstowe.

Jamie Stevens,16, was last seen in the town yesterday, Tuesday May 5 at around 1.20pm and he was reported missing to police later the same day.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a light grey Adidas top with white stripes on the side, black Hugo Boss jogging bottoms with grey, black and red Nike trainers. He was also carrying an Armani bag.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Jamie has links to the Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket areas and it is believed that he may have travelled there.

“Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Significant number of Ipswich Town season ticket holders renew despite coronavirus uncertainty

A significant number of Ipswich Town fans have renewed their season tickets. Picture: ARCHANT

Police concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

When can I see the rare ‘Flower Moon’ over Suffolk?

Graham Meadows took this photograph of the super moon in March 2020, but the Flower Moon will be the last chance to see a supermoon until 2021 Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Nsisla set for Ipswich return after Bolton loan ends

Toto Nsiala joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

A very good boy - Town’s explosive detection dog retires

Explosive detection dog Zero, a fixture at Portman Road, has retired at the age of 11. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24