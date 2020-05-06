Police concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Concerns have been raised about the welfare of a missing boy from Felixstowe.

Jamie Stevens,16, was last seen in the town yesterday, Tuesday May 5 at around 1.20pm and he was reported missing to police later the same day.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a light grey Adidas top with white stripes on the side, black Hugo Boss jogging bottoms with grey, black and red Nike trainers. He was also carrying an Armani bag.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Jamie has links to the Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket areas and it is believed that he may have travelled there.

“Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”