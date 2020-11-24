Man had 1,000-plus indecent images and movies of children

A 39-year-old Felixstowe man who downloaded more than 1,000 indecent images and movies of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Janos Vass, Judge Emma Peters described the material viewed by him as “wicked” and said that by viewing such images he contributed to the “miserable” trade of child abuse.

Police officers who went to Vass’s former home in Spring Road, Ipswich, in November last year seized computer equipment which was found to contain 924 indecent images of children and 227 indecent movies of children as well 2,434 prohibited images of children.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 24 said that not all the images were unique.

He said that 92 of the images and 155 of the movies were in the most serious level A category, 114 images and 61 movies were in category B and 718 images and 11movies were in the lowest level C category.

The images had been downloaded over a period of nine years and the children in many of the images were mainly young girls aged between one and 12.

Mr Hughes said Vass had used search terms including “paedo family” and there were 12,000 file fragments indicating that more images and movies had been accessed at some stage.

Vass, of Undercliffe Road, Felixstowe, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one of possessing prohibited images of children.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 240 hours’ unpaid work and to pay £340 costs.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Steven Dyble, for Vass, said his client was born in Hungary and had no previous convictions.

Following his arrest he had sought help for the issues which led to his offending and he was considered by the probation service to be open to rehabilitation and at low risk of committing contact offences.

He said Vass had expressed genuine remorse.