Ipswich man writes children's book highlighting litter and plastic pollution

Ipswich's own "Wildlife Gadget Man" Jason Alexander has written a new book to teach children about littering Picture: JAMES GARDEN/VICTORIA PERTUSA JAMES GARDEN/VICTORIA PERTUSA

An Ipswich author aiming to rid the town of litter and plastic pollution is hoping to distribute his new book to every school in the country to highlight the issue.

Jason Alexander's story follows the lives of Blip and Boom on their unexpected journey to Planet Trash Picture: JAMES GARDEN Jason Alexander's story follows the lives of Blip and Boom on their unexpected journey to Planet Trash Picture: JAMES GARDEN

Rubbish Walks CIC boss Jason Alexander, also known as the "Wildlife Gadget Man", has written the new "Crash on Planet Trash" book in the hopes it stops children from littering.

The book follows the lives of aliens Blip and Boom, who crash their new spaceship on a planet littered with rubbish.

Mr Alexander said he hopes the book will inspire families to talk about the issue and do their bit to keep their community clean.

Mr Alexander said: "I've been writing poems and short stories for the last couple of years and have always wanted to write a children's book.

"The idea is a light-hearted way to introduce the issue of litter and its impact on the environment to young children.

"It is a fun adventure following a pair of friendly aliens from their moon and their quest to escape Planet Trash.

"The story is full of helpful tips to help make a difference - but it's not aimed to be preachy.

"This is all about introducing the issue to children at an early age, rather than having to change people's bad habits in later life."

The book is illustrated by local author James Garden, who was spotted by Mr Alexander after publishing a series of images on climate issues and how they will affect the lives of his nieces and nephews.

Mr Garden regularly posts his images online under the name "Mind Doodles".

So far, a crowdfunding page for the book has raised more then £2,500, in a bid to see the book distributed to every school in Suffolk.

Mr Alexander now hopes raising an extra £1,000 could help start the two-man team's book to spread nationwide.

Mr Alexander added: "The more help we can get to achieve our goals, the more children we can reach.

"Hopefully we will have the book produced and in schools, nurseries and pre-schools in Suffolk by the end of March."

Away from writing, Mr Alexander can regularly be found carrying out litter picks across the county.

Those wishing to donate to the cause should visit here.