Litter pickers fill 102 bags as they clear rubbish from pillbox

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 October 2020

Jason Alexander and Daniel Cable-Davey have been clearing the pillbox over the last few weeks Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Two Ipswich litter pickers have filled a staggering 102 bags of rubbish in their bid to clear out a military pillbox on the outskirts of the town.

Jason Alexander, known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, and his colleague Daniel Cable-Davey have been out to the pillbox several times over the last few weeks after noticing it was filled to the brim with rubbish.

The pair have spent countless hours raking out waste, with some of the items they have discovered being as much as 30 years old.

Using their bare hands and extendable tools, the environmental activists have slowly but surely filled bags after bags of rubbish - including around 1,600 plastic bottles.

Mr Alexander said: “We’re probably not even halfway - there’s still a fair way to go.

“The issue is we still haven’t found the door. It’s becoming very hard and slow-going. “If we can’t find the door we won’t be able to get any more out. But there’s still so much in there.”

