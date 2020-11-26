Man jailed after vicious stabbing left victim needing 20-plus stitches

An Ipswich man who repeatedly stabbed a fellow lodger with a kitchen knife during an argument has been jailed for seven years.

Daniel Marshall was left covered in blood with wounds to his neck, eyelid, face and hand and needed more than 20 stitches, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing 51-year-old Jason Logan, Judge David Goodin said it was lucky that Mr Marshall hadn’t suffered more serious injuries.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Logan and Mr Marshall were both living in a multi-occupancy house in Bramford Lane at the time of the attack.

At around 8pm in March 26 Mr Marshall was in the bathroom wearing just his boxer shorts boxer shorts when he asked Logan about money he had paid into Logan’s account and needed back to pay his rent.

Mr Peers said Mr Marshall, who accepted he may have sworn at Logan, then saw him pull out a serrated kitchen knife from behind his back and “swipe” at him saying: “I”m going to f****** kill you.”

The knife made contact with Mr Marshall’s ear and sliced down towards his chin.

Logan had then grabbed Mr Marshall”s throat and slashed his neck with the knife and when Mr Marshall tried to grab the knife he suffered a cut to his hand.

Mr Marshall, who was bleeding heavily, managed to break free and thought he may have passed out.

Logan left the house and a neighbour called for an ambulance while Mr Marshall’s girlfriend tried to stem the bleeding from his wounds.

Despite needing more than 20 internal and external stitches Mr Marshall was discharged from hospital the same day, said Mr Peers.

When Logan was arrested later that night he was still dressed in blood stained clothing and had blood in his hands.

Logan, 51, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, admitted wounding Mr Marshall with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Peter Spary, for Logan, said his client had had on-going issues with other tenants at the property in Bramford Lane and his behaviour on the day of the attack had been the result of a build-up of antagonism.

He said Logan had been drinking heavily and had reached behind him and picked up the kitchen knife from a work surface during the discussion with Mr Marshall about his money.

DC Iain Forbes of South CID at Suffolk Police said: ““This was an unprovoked and particularly vicious attack that could have ended very differently for the victim.

“The injuries he sustained will remain with him, my hope is that the sentence today provides the victim closure.”