E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Global interest in portrait of Ed Sheeran created by Ipswich artist

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 October 2020

Jason Nunn with his portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY

Jason Nunn with his portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY

Archant

An Ipswich artist has been attracting global attention for his portrait of Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran.

The portrait sits in the window of MF Gallery Picture: OWEN BERRYThe portrait sits in the window of MF Gallery Picture: OWEN BERRY

Jason Nunn, 27, has created an image of the singer which has been wowing fans on social media.

The completed painting, which was created over a month, is now being shown at the MF Gallery in Ipswich, where it is up for sale.

“I have been a regular customer at MF Gallery for a few years and one day I showed the gallery what paintings I have been working on during lockdown,” said Mr Nunn.

“Gallery owner Owen Berry asked me if I would like to create a large piece for the shop window and then we mutually agreed Ed Sheeran would be a great choice.”

Jason Nunn's portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRYJason Nunn's portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY

The timing of the portraits arrival has also coincided with the end of the Ed Sheeran exhibition, ‘Made in Suffolk’ which has itself featured a number of prominent paintings of the Suffolk superstar.

“Mr Berry suggested that the portrait could tie in with Made in Suffolk exhibition which finishes next month at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich,” said Mr Nunn.

“I have been to the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion and loved Colin Davidson’s portraits of Ed.”

MORE: Unseen footage of Ed Sheeran gig to be shown for free for teenage cancer charity

You may also want to watch:

Mr Nunn, who usually works in music publishing, has been working on a number of pictures during lockdown, but this was just a bit different.

Normally Mr Nunn likes to paint directly from an image but for this piece he added his own touches to the portrait.

“I decided to add the Ipswich Town shirt and frame the painting ‘Ipswich Town blue’ as a nod to where I am from and with Ed being a huge supporter of the club.”

Since completing his own painting Mr Nunn has received a lot of praise from fans of the Castle on the Hill singer.

“Since uploading the painting on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, I have received nothing but positive feedback from Ed Sheeran fans from around the world,” said Mr Nunn.

“One of them said ‘Out of all the different portraits I’ve seen of Ed, this may very well be the best.’”

Mr Nunn continues to paint and is awaiting the publication of a of a new book called Portraits for NHS Heroes which will feature his image of an emergency department registrar.

The portrait was created for a campaign of the same name earlier this year to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Regent faces another dark year as financial crisis hits hard

David Ellesmere has warned it could be a year before shows return to the Ipswich Regent Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police called after human bones taken to Sudbury recycling centre

A member of the public has attempted to dispose of human bones at a Sudbury recycling centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A140 blocked after 55 tonne crane truck overturns and hits garden walls

The A140 is currently blocked in both directions after a crane truck overturned in the carriageway in Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

River Orwell body discovery not being linked to September incident

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Nando’s closes after staff member tests positive for Covid

The Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich has closed temporarily. Picture: ARCHANT