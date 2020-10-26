Global interest in portrait of Ed Sheeran created by Ipswich artist

Jason Nunn with his portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY Archant

An Ipswich artist has been attracting global attention for his portrait of Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran.

The portrait sits in the window of MF Gallery Picture: OWEN BERRY The portrait sits in the window of MF Gallery Picture: OWEN BERRY

Jason Nunn, 27, has created an image of the singer which has been wowing fans on social media.

The completed painting, which was created over a month, is now being shown at the MF Gallery in Ipswich, where it is up for sale.

“I have been a regular customer at MF Gallery for a few years and one day I showed the gallery what paintings I have been working on during lockdown,” said Mr Nunn.

“Gallery owner Owen Berry asked me if I would like to create a large piece for the shop window and then we mutually agreed Ed Sheeran would be a great choice.”

Jason Nunn's portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY Jason Nunn's portrait of Ed Sheeran Picture: OWEN BERRY

The timing of the portraits arrival has also coincided with the end of the Ed Sheeran exhibition, ‘Made in Suffolk’ which has itself featured a number of prominent paintings of the Suffolk superstar.

“Mr Berry suggested that the portrait could tie in with Made in Suffolk exhibition which finishes next month at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich,” said Mr Nunn.

“I have been to the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion and loved Colin Davidson’s portraits of Ed.”

Mr Nunn, who usually works in music publishing, has been working on a number of pictures during lockdown, but this was just a bit different.

Normally Mr Nunn likes to paint directly from an image but for this piece he added his own touches to the portrait.

“I decided to add the Ipswich Town shirt and frame the painting ‘Ipswich Town blue’ as a nod to where I am from and with Ed being a huge supporter of the club.”

Since completing his own painting Mr Nunn has received a lot of praise from fans of the Castle on the Hill singer.

“Since uploading the painting on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, I have received nothing but positive feedback from Ed Sheeran fans from around the world,” said Mr Nunn.

“One of them said ‘Out of all the different portraits I’ve seen of Ed, this may very well be the best.’”

Mr Nunn continues to paint and is awaiting the publication of a of a new book called Portraits for NHS Heroes which will feature his image of an emergency department registrar.

The portrait was created for a campaign of the same name earlier this year to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic.