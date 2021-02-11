News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Frostbite! Shark appears in Kesgrave garden

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:13 PM February 11, 2021   
A giant Jaws-inspired shark has appeared in Kesgrave, thanks to a local resident

A giant Jaws-inspired shark has appeared in Kesgrave, thanks to a local resident

Jaws has come to Suffolk after a great white shark was built in the snow of a Kesgrave garden.

Pictures of the giant shark in the town have proved a hit on social media after local resident Peter Edgecombe made his Spielberg-inspired creation in his front garden.

Dog walkers and children alike have stopped to take pictures with the shark – and now a wintry version of Pac-Man has also appeared.

A shark made of snow

Mr Edgecombe was inspired to make the shark because of the couple's love of horror and thriller films - Credit: Rebecca Edgecombe-Mutimer

Mr Edgecombe's wife, Rebecca, said Peter had been inspired to make a Jaws sculpture out of snow because of the couple's love for horror and thriller films, and that he wanted to make people smile.

Mrs Edgecombe-Mutimer said: "He is really creative and certainly pulled it off.

"We have had so many people walk past and take photos today and lots of smiles from children, I think it is nice to lift people with the current lockdown going on and quite a few people have said it has made their day.

"He absolutely loved doing it, he is a big kid at heart."

The couple also have a Pac-Man in their front garden

The couple also have a Pac-Man in their front garden - Credit: Rebecca Edgecombe-Mutimer

Away from snow creations, the couple – who married on Halloween last year – are also known locally for their Christmas light displays.

The creation is just one of many ways people have had fun in Suffolk during Storm Darcy – with some of the funniest moments captured on film.

