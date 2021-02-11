Frostbite! Shark appears in Kesgrave garden
- Credit: Rebecca Edgecombe-Mutimer
Jaws has come to Suffolk after a great white shark was built in the snow of a Kesgrave garden.
Pictures of the giant shark in the town have proved a hit on social media after local resident Peter Edgecombe made his Spielberg-inspired creation in his front garden.
Dog walkers and children alike have stopped to take pictures with the shark – and now a wintry version of Pac-Man has also appeared.
Mr Edgecombe's wife, Rebecca, said Peter had been inspired to make a Jaws sculpture out of snow because of the couple's love for horror and thriller films, and that he wanted to make people smile.
Mrs Edgecombe-Mutimer said: "He is really creative and certainly pulled it off.
"We have had so many people walk past and take photos today and lots of smiles from children, I think it is nice to lift people with the current lockdown going on and quite a few people have said it has made their day.
"He absolutely loved doing it, he is a big kid at heart."
Away from snow creations, the couple – who married on Halloween last year – are also known locally for their Christmas light displays.
The creation is just one of many ways people have had fun in Suffolk during Storm Darcy – with some of the funniest moments captured on film.