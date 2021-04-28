News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe author sells 100,000 copies and gets three-book deal

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM April 28, 2021   
Jeanette Hewitt new book is called The Life She Wants

Jeanette Hewitt's new book is called The Life She Wants - Credit: Jeanette Hewitt

A Felixstowe author who sold 100,000 copies of her work has got a book deal for three more titles.

The first of crime author Jeanette Hewitt's books is coming out in July with more being written right now.

The Chantry-born author, known as J.M. Hewitt, has previously published five crime fiction novels and always delves deep into her work

She previously asked an ex-IRA gunman and hunger striker if he has killed anyone while researching the Hunger Within. 

Ms Hewitt said:  "I like to do a lot of research for my books."

The Life She Wants is the latest book from J.M. Hewitt coming out on July 8

The Life She Wants is the latest book from J.M. Hewitt coming out on July 8 - Credit: Canelo/Jeanette Hewitt

Her new novel, The Life She Wants is a suspenseful psychological thriller set on a cruise ship. 

Drawing inspiration from her time in lockdown, this Canelo-published novel explores what happens when cabin fever sets in while a couple's marriage is coming apart. 

She said: "I think everyone knows now what it's like to be stuck somewhere."

For more see www.jmhewitt.net.

