Felixstowe author sells 100,000 copies and gets three-book deal
- Credit: Jeanette Hewitt
A Felixstowe author who sold 100,000 copies of her work has got a book deal for three more titles.
The first of crime author Jeanette Hewitt's books is coming out in July with more being written right now.
The Chantry-born author, known as J.M. Hewitt, has previously published five crime fiction novels and always delves deep into her work.
She previously asked an ex-IRA gunman and hunger striker if he has killed anyone while researching the Hunger Within.
Ms Hewitt said: "I like to do a lot of research for my books."
Her new novel, The Life She Wants is a suspenseful psychological thriller set on a cruise ship.
Drawing inspiration from her time in lockdown, this Canelo-published novel explores what happens when cabin fever sets in while a couple's marriage is coming apart.
She said: "I think everyone knows now what it's like to be stuck somewhere."
For more see www.jmhewitt.net.
