Diets left me ‘hangry’ but now I’m full of energy, says slimmer now helping others lose weight

09 March, 2019 - 11:05
Jen Hirst before her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRST

Jen Hirst before her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRST

Archant

A woman who struggled with her weight all her adult life has overcome her problems so successfully she is now teaching others how to shed the pounds.

Jen Hirst after her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRSTJen Hirst after her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRST

Jen Hirst, from Ipswich, said she “found a world of junk and convenience food” after leaving home, saying that: “Despite the occasional efforts of joining a gym and fad diets, that left me hangry.

“I would always find an excuse to give up.”

Mrs Hirst’s hypothyroidism, which can cause weight gain, did not help - although she said: “There is no real evidence to support hypothyroidism’s contribution to obesity.”

Being pregnant also did not help, with Mrs Hirst saying: “Shortly afterwards I became pregnant and took ‘eating for two’ very seriously.

“Throughout my pregnancy and early motherhood my eating habits spiralled out of control. I was living off cake and take-aways.”

Figures that childhood obesity affected 28% of people aged two to 15 “shocked and appalled” her, with Mrs Hirst adding: “As a teacher of musical theatre to children aged three to six, and as a mother, I felt like a fraud.

“I was not setting a good healthy example to the younger generation.

“It was time for something to change and for me to lead by example.”

Nevertheless she said joining the Ravenswood Wednesday night Slimming World group in Ipswich made her nervous - but she said the support she received was “fantastic” and helped her lose four stone in eight months.

“I have found energy I never knew I had,” she said.

“In January this year I completed a Run Every Day challenge, something that would never have been possible before joining Slimming World, and I no longer get out of breath running around after my daughter or the children I teach.

“I was in denial about my weight for a long time. I am now wearing a size 10 and have so much more confidence as I feel comfortable in my clothes as well as my own skin.”

Mrs Hirst will now be running the Slimming World group at The Conservative Club in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from March 28.

For more details, either go along on the day or call Mrs Hirst on 07920 408527.

