Taxi driver 'grossly overreacted' by assaulting passenger

A former taxi driver who assaulted a passenger has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Jeremy Mason at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin said: "This court is well used to protecting taxi drivers from out of control fares who misconduct themselves and use violence towards taxi drivers late on Saturday nights or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"This time the boot is on the other foot. Your fare had had a good evening and you grossly overreacted to a perceived threat from him."

Mason, 60, of Langer Road, Felixstowe, admitted unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on February 2 2019 and having a baseball bat as an offensive weapon in High Road, Trimley St Martin on the same date.

He was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 20-week electronically monitored curfew from 7.30pm to 5am.

He was also ordered to pay £1,200 costs, £200 compensation and a £140 victim surcharge.

Folishade Abiodun, for Mason, said her client no longer worked as a taxi driver and "deeply regretted" his behaviour which she described as "completely out of character."