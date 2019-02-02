E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Taxi driver 'grossly overreacted' by assaulting passenger

PUBLISHED: 06:01 27 November 2019

Jeremy Mason has been given a suspended prison sentence over the incident while he was a taxi driver in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jeremy Mason has been given a suspended prison sentence over the incident while he was a taxi driver in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A former taxi driver who assaulted a passenger has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Jeremy Mason at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin said: "This court is well used to protecting taxi drivers from out of control fares who misconduct themselves and use violence towards taxi drivers late on Saturday nights or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"This time the boot is on the other foot. Your fare had had a good evening and you grossly overreacted to a perceived threat from him."

You may also want to watch:

Mason, 60, of Langer Road, Felixstowe, admitted unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on February 2 2019 and having a baseball bat as an offensive weapon in High Road, Trimley St Martin on the same date.

He was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 20-week electronically monitored curfew from 7.30pm to 5am.

He was also ordered to pay £1,200 costs, £200 compensation and a £140 victim surcharge.

Folishade Abiodun, for Mason, said her client no longer worked as a taxi driver and "deeply regretted" his behaviour which she described as "completely out of character."

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Teen in custody – another in hospital – following reports of fight at Ipswich flat

A teenager was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Teen in custody – another in hospital – following reports of fight at Ipswich flat

A teenager was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Taxi driver ‘grossly overreacted’ by assaulting passenger

Jeremy Mason has been given a suspended prison sentence over the incident while he was a taxi driver in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Ticking time bomb’ - Ambulance worker fears for colleagues’ safety

Staff at the East of England Ambulance Trust have raised concerns Picture: SIMON PARKER

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 0-0 home draw with Wycombe

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fraud victim, 81, ‘absolutely stunned’ after £5,000 Tesco distraction theft

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on November 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists