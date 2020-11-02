Carer who lost father to Covid-19 honoured with national award

Jess Pridmore with her trophy from CareLineLive Picture: WE SIMPLY CARE WE SIMPLY CARE

A young Suffolk carer who lost her father to coronavirus has won a national award for her compassionate work during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Malcolm Pridmore, aged 56, from Shotley, has died from coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE Malcolm Pridmore, aged 56, from Shotley, has died from coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Shotley resident Jess Pridmore, who works for We Simply Care, lost her dad and fellow care worker Malcolm Pridmore to the virus in May.

However, she has continued to show compassion and determination in caring for people since.

The grandfather-of-nine had been a popular face in the village for 20 years thanks to his “smiling and joking” personality, as well as for running a local burger van for more than three years.

MORE: Tributes pour in for loving father Malcolm Pridmore

Jess with her dad Malcolm Picture: JESS PRIDMORE Jess with her dad Malcolm Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Keeping her father’s legacy of service with a smile, 22-year-old Jess has kept smiling throughout the pandemic – and has even gone as far as visiting clients in her own time to cook them their favourite meals.

In recognition of her hard work, national company CareLineLive, which provides software solutions to care companies, has named her as its “star carer” for September.

Miss Pridmore, who is currently studying at Suffolk New College before beginning a nursing degree, said the award came as a “complete shock”.

Miss Pridmore said: “It feels really good to win the award – it is nice to be appreciated.

Malcolm Pridmore leaves behind his partner Paula (middle) and their four daughters. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE Malcolm Pridmore leaves behind his partner Paula (middle) and their four daughters. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

“It has been a really hard year and that is what makes it feel that bit nicer.

“I’d like to think dad would be really proud.”

As part of her job – which she only started in August – Miss Pridmore visits the homes of clients in Dedham and the surrounding area.

Miss Pridmore said her favourite part of the job is to listen and learn from her clients. She added that they have helped her in the wake of her father’s death.

Jess Pridmore has been named the star carer for September by CareLineLive Picture: CARELINELIVE Jess Pridmore has been named the star carer for September by CareLineLive Picture: CARELINELIVE

“It is nice to go and see them in my own time,” she said. “Some people do get lonely and it is nice to go and give them some company.

“I love finding out about their lives – most of them have been through things than we could never imagine.

“Sometimes in the job you forget that they have lived a life, so it is lovely to hear about them.

“It has been so nice to get support from them too – there is nothing in the world I would rather do.”

For being named star carer, Miss Pridmore was awarded a trophy as well as a Love2Shop gift voucher, valid for dozens of high street stores.