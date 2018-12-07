Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary
A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at a house in Dale Hall Lane yesterday afternoon.
The burglar broke in by jemmying the metal patio door open before searching two bedrooms.
The homeowner returned home at 5.15pm, having left the house around 1.30pm, and may have disturbed the offender as no other rooms were targeted.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/70578/18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.