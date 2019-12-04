Everything you need to know about Jimmy's Christmas Fayre as 13,000 get set for festive extravaganza

The 2018 Jimmy's Farm Christmas Fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Thousands of people are set to make their way over to Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich this weekend for its annual festive fayre - but what can visitors expect?

The yuletide extravaganza at the venue in Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead is one of the most popular of the year, with this year's event on Facebook showing 1,100 attending and another 13,000 expressing an interest.

Each event boasts a variety of stalls, animals and live entertainment - and this year could well be the biggest yet.

When is it?

The 2019 Jimmy's Christmas Fayre takes place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

Gates open at 10am on each day and the show stays open until 4.30pm.

How much does it cost?

Entry to the fayre is free, as is parking. However certain activities, such as the Santa's grotto, may carry a charge.

Dogs on leads are also welcome to the event.

What is there to see?

This year's fayre promises more than 100 local craft and food stalls - more than the 2018 event and ample choice for those looking to pick up the very best Christmas gifts.

Two days of entertainment will be provided by bands, choirs and school groups, while there will also be a Christmas present hunt with the chance to win a small prize at the end.

Can I meet Father Christmas?

Santa will be returning to Jimmy's Farm for the 2019 fayre, setting up his base in the roundhouse as he makes his all-important preparations for the festive season.

Each child will receive a gift but people will need to book by visiting the Jimmy's Farm website.

Can I meet the animals?

The team at Jimmy's Farm will be providing animal encounters and keeper talks throughout the day including meet the pigs, reptiles, ferrets and capybara, as well as holding a Reindeer Roundup, Meerkat Madness, Coati feed, Tapir Tales and Crocodile Creek.

Festive donkeys Indie and Peggy will also be in attendance, as well as Pebbles the sheep.

What is the weather set to be like?

Even though a cold snap is forecast for some parts of the country, there is no indication it will be any chillier than usual for this time of year. However, organisers urge those to dress in warm clothing given it is an outdoor event, as well as be mindful of footwear.

Where can I find out more?

For more details, visit the Jimmy's Farm website.