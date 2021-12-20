Jimmy's Farm adopts 7 monkeys in time for Christmas
- Credit: Jimmy's Farm
Jimmy's Farm is up to some monkey business this Christmas as it makes room for seven new macaques.
This second group of Barbary macaques have arrived at the farm and wildlife park, joining the three already present.
This group all originate from either the pet trade, or from zoos that have been forced to shut.
The seven macaques include two males and five females, and had their arrival at the park delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic.
Lauren Andrews, spokeswoman for Jimmy's Farm, said: "Wahid is the alpha male of the group, he is very playful with the macaque babies and his favourite female is Goldie, who is the alpha female of the group.
"Goldie is currently in season so who knows, there may be young macaques at Suffolk’s fastest growing attraction soon!"
Izzy, who works at the farm as an animal ranger, added: “The macaques all have such different personalities and I’m really enjoying learning about them. Lita is so cheeky and playful.”
The new group of monkeys joins zebras and tapirs at the Wherstead farm and wildlife park.
Most Read
- 1 Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train
- 2 Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga
- 3 Antiques shop closing after Covid hit trade - but still trading online
- 4 Bleak Christmas for Ipswich town centre as fewer shoppers turn out
- 5 New Greggs to open in Felixstowe - but HGV drivers unhappy at cafe loss
- 6 Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
- 7 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
- 8 Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
- 9 7 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid in Christmas week
- 10 The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins today