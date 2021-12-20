Jimmy's Farm adopts 7 monkeys in time for Christmas

Jimmy's Farm already had three Barbary Macaques, so the new additions bring the total number to 10 - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Jimmy's Farm is up to some monkey business this Christmas as it makes room for seven new macaques.

This second group of Barbary macaques have arrived at the farm and wildlife park, joining the three already present.

This group all originate from either the pet trade, or from zoos that have been forced to shut.

Four members of the newly adopted group - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

The seven macaques include two males and five females, and had their arrival at the park delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic.

Lauren Andrews, spokeswoman for Jimmy's Farm, said: "Wahid is the alpha male of the group, he is very playful with the macaque babies and his favourite female is Goldie, who is the alpha female of the group.

"Goldie is currently in season so who knows, there may be young macaques at Suffolk’s fastest growing attraction soon!"

Barbary Macaques have tiny stub tails, which are hidden under their fur. This is because they live in very cold habitats and a long tail could freeze off. - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Izzy, who works at the farm as an animal ranger, added: “The macaques all have such different personalities and I’m really enjoying learning about them. Lita is so cheeky and playful.”

The new group of monkeys joins zebras and tapirs at the Wherstead farm and wildlife park.

The Grants Zebras found at Jimmy's farm are the smallest Zebra species - Credit: Jimmy's Farm



