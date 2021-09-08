News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Much-loved pony at Jimmy's Farm dies

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:29 PM September 8, 2021   
A pony at Jimmy's farm has sadly died after spending years on the farm 

A pony at Jimmy's Farm has died after spending years on the farm. - Credit: Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park

A pony on Jimmy's Farm in Ipswich has died after living there for many years. 

Jaz, who was born in July 2007, was the personal favourite of many visitors and lived with donkeys on the farm which is owned by TV star Jimmy Doherty. 

People were able to have a hands-on experience with her by taking her on walks.

The farm announced the pony's death on its Facebook page.

The statement said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our pony Jaz.

"Jaz had been with us a long time, living with our donkeys, and was always a friendly familiar face.

"Unfortunately, due to progressing long term health problems that impacted her quality of life, our vet and ranger team made the difficult decision to say goodbye.

"Rest in peace Jaz."

