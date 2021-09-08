Much-loved pony at Jimmy's Farm dies
- Credit: Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park
A pony on Jimmy's Farm in Ipswich has died after living there for many years.
Jaz, who was born in July 2007, was the personal favourite of many visitors and lived with donkeys on the farm which is owned by TV star Jimmy Doherty.
People were able to have a hands-on experience with her by taking her on walks.
The farm announced the pony's death on its Facebook page.
The statement said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our pony Jaz.
"Jaz had been with us a long time, living with our donkeys, and was always a friendly familiar face.
"Unfortunately, due to progressing long term health problems that impacted her quality of life, our vet and ranger team made the difficult decision to say goodbye.
Most Read
- 1 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
- 2 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
- 3 Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns
- 4 Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym
- 5 Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich
- 6 200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says
- 7 Meet the mum who transformed a greenhouse into an award-winning beauty salon
- 8 One man arrested following altercation near town centre
- 9 Ipswich man denies possessing indecent images of children
- 10 Specialist teams search for 22-year-old missing since July
"Rest in peace Jaz."