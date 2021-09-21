Jimmy's Farm welcomes 15,000 honeybees in conservation scheme

Published: 3:22 PM September 21, 2021

Staff at Jimmy's Farm geared up to welcome the bees - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park has welcomed the arrival of 15,000 honeybees as part of a conservation programme.

The Bee Centre, which educates on how to care for the insects, delivered the hive to the Wherstead farm, near Ipswich, and trained the staff on how to care for them.

Visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of the newly-arrived bees in the farm's garden.

Jimmy Doherty, founder of Jimmy's Farm, is a patron for the British Beekeepers Association and he featured in a Channel 4 show last year on bees.

Jimmy’s Big Bee Rescue, which broadcast last September, explained the threats the creatures are facing.

You may also want to watch:

Anne Rowberry, chair of the British Beekeepers Association, said: "We are pleased that Jimmy is adding to the diversity of the pollinators on his farm and joining the beekeeping community.

"We look forward to hearing about his honey crop next year."



