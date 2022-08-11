'I'm so proud' - Jimmy's Farm scoops three prestigious awards

Managing director Michaela Doherty with two of her children, Molly (right) and Cora (left), outside the Wedding tent. - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Jimmy's Farm's owner has said he is "so proud" after the park near Ipswich scooped three prestigious awards.

The popular park, in Wherstead, achieved the feat as part of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) awards for 2022.

BIAZA members are dedicated to achieving the highest standards of animal care, conserving the natural world through research and conservation and educating and inspiring visitors, with the annual awards celebrating standout achievers.

At the awards, Jimmy's Farm won silver award for professional capacity building of staff and PR, marketing and events.

It also scooped a bronze award building a diverse and inclusive organisation.

The park, owned by Jimmy Doherty, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and said the awards will be a "welcome addition to the celebration".

Mr Doherty said: “I’m so proud of the whole team who do a fabulous job every day.

"I want to say a big thank you to BIAZA for giving the team and I this recognition.”

Jimmy's Farm is home to 100 species and breeds and has been a registered zoo since 2018.

This includes a critically endangered Bactrian camel calf born at the wildlife park in May.