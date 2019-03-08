Heavy Showers

'It makes them feel so happy' – The children's music group visiting local care homes

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 March 2019

Residents at the Manor Park care home in Ipswich have had smiles on their faces thanks to visits from a children's music group Picture: JO JINGLES IPSWICH

Residents at the Manor Park care home in Ipswich have had smiles on their faces thanks to visits from a children's music group Picture: JO JINGLES IPSWICH

Contributed

A heartwarming initiative started by a children’s music group has seen youngsters singing and playing music in care homes – bringing happiness to residents.

Mums, dads and grandparents from Jo Jingles in Ipswich have been taking their babies, toddlers and preschool-aged children to care homes to brighten the days of residents.

In one of the latest events, they went to Park Manor in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich.

Katie Fitzmaurice, who was inspired by the hit Channel 4 show Old Peoples Home For 4 Year Olds, said it had been “magical to be a part of”.

The ages of the children at the sessions range between three months and four years and residents love making friends with the children.

Katie said: “There are people in the care home that might never get to see their great grandchildren. The other day it was lovely to see a resident giving a tiny baby a bottle of milk and another wiggling along to the music in her chair.

“Jo Jingles music is upbeat and when I go into the homes I tend to use the classic nursery rhymes. The old folk hold hands to row the boat and march along to the Grand Old Duke of York holding on to their zimmer frames.

Mums, babies and residents enjoying themselves at one of the Jo Jingles Ipswich care home sessions at Manor Park Picture: JO JINGLES IPSWICH

“Society is becoming more aware that old folk shouldn’t be stuck in their rooms all day. Mums are coming along because they see what a difference they are making.”

Laura Biggs, who is the events coordinator at Park Manor, said: “One of the highlights for me was seeing two of our residents who usually struggle to interact, really enjoying themselves.

“After the session our residents were commenting on how happy the children were and how happy it made them feel.

“They also want to know when they are coming back to visit them again. It was worth every second just to see the enjoyment on everyone’s faces.”

Since December last year, Jo Jingles have already been into four care homes in Ipswich and interest about their sessions continues to grow.

To find out more about the sessions visit the Jo Jingles Ipswich Facebook page.

